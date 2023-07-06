Britney Spears Smacked in the Face by NBA Star's Security Guard After Asking to Take Photo With the Athlete
Britney Spears had a bizarre and troubling encounter on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
The incident allegedly went down at 8:30 p.m., which is when the singer approached budding NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama at hotspot Catch to ask if they could snap a photo together since she's a fan.
The mom-of-two, 41, was with husband Sam Asghari, 29, and two friends when she reportedly "tapped him on his back, right shoulder,” prompting security to respond by "instantly backhand[ing] her." Spears fell to the floor, and after getting back up and retrieving her glasses that came off, she went back to her table.
Meanwhile, Wembanyama — a 19-year-old who was just drafted by the San Antonio Spurs — signed autographs for other fans.
The violent guard eventually came over to the "Toxic" crooner's seat and apologized by telling her, "You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans." He allegedly didn't know who she was when the situation went down.
Spears is said to have accepted the apology, though her team filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department "alleging battery," said a source. Neither celeb has publicly commented on the ordeal.
As OK! has shared, Spears' inner circle has been concerned lately over her weird behavior and mounting money troubles.
"The bills are pouring in and Britney’s financial people are telling her if it carries on this way, she’ll be broke by the end of the year, if not sooner," a source told a news outlet. "She doesn’t really understand how things work."
While the pop music icon was once one of the biggest stars in Tinsletown, her lack of work has caused her bank account to dwindle. She also has to pay child support for her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's two sons, as well as legal bills stemming from her successful request to be removed from her father Jamie Spears' strict conservatorship.
While she was under her dad's eye, she accused him of pocketing a huge chunk of her change, so she refuses to rely on other people when it comes to finances.
"She isn’t going to let anyone tell her what to do with her money," the source explained. "It’s a way for her to feel freedom."
TMZ reported on the incident between Spears and Wembanyama's guard.