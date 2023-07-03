Britney Spears Urges Fans to 'Go Where They Feel Most Alive' in Latest Bizarre Message
Britney Spears is all about uplifting others.
The pop star took to Instagram on Sunday, July 2, to share another bizarre message with her 42.1 million followers as insiders close to Spears claim her finances are a complete mess.
"Go where you feel most alive," the graphic posted by the "Toxic" vocalist read as she captioned it with three Union Jack flags.
The odd words of wisdom come as people in Spears' inner circle have alleged that since the chart-topper was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, her money management has taken a stark turn.
"The bills are pouring in and Britney's financial people are telling her if it carries on this way, she'll be broke by the end of the year, if not sooner," the insider claimed, adding that Spears is clueless about handling her empire.
Per sources, the Crossroads actress reportedly reached out to her record label for cash. "She doesn't really understand how things work," the insider noted, adding that the company ultimately "shut her down."
At the moment, Spears' net worth reportedly clocks in at $70 million. However, her disposable income is dwindling fast due to legal bills linked to her conservatorship and her minor children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.
"She’s still on the hook for lawyers’ fees and child support payments," the source continued of her debt. "She isn’t going to let anyone tell her what to do with her money. It’s a way for her to feel freedom."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Spears — who is now married to Sam Asghari — has also been dealing with her boys moving to Hawaii with their dad. As OK! previously reported, Federline has not made the teenagers see their mom before they leave California.
According to insiders, while the former backup dancer has encouraged his children to do the right thing, he's not forcing them to reach out to Spears despite not having seen her in a year.