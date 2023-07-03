Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Not Forcing Their Sons to See Mom Before Move to Hawaii

Britney Spears might not have the chance to say goodbye to her sons before they make the move to Hawaii in August with their dad, Kevin Federline, and stepmom, Victoria Prince.

Federline has no plans to force his children, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, to see their mom before they relocate, as he wants to allow them to make their own decision, a source revealed on Monday, July 3.