Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Not Forcing Their Sons to See Mom Before Move to Hawaii
Britney Spears might not have the chance to say goodbye to her sons before they make the move to Hawaii in August with their dad, Kevin Federline, and stepmom, Victoria Prince.
Federline has no plans to force his children, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, to see their mom before they relocate, as he wants to allow them to make their own decision, a source revealed on Monday, July 3.
Spears' ex-husband is encouraging their kids to do the right thing, however, the boys — who haven't seen their mother in more than a year — have yet to make a decision on what they'll choose to do, the insider explained to a news publication.
News broke that Federline was looking to bring Spears' estranged sons to Hawaii back in May after his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan sent a letter to the "Toxic" singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart asking for the mom-of-two's approval to move their children to the Aloha state, as OK! previously reported.
Federline put a deadline on the letter of approval, to which Spears' attorney later replied to.
"To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation," the lawyer's response stated.
At the time, Rosengart expressed frustration with Kaplan, specifically with how he was handling the privacy of their clients' situation, as he "did not anticipate a dispute."
The pop star's lawyer was hoping to keep the matter "private for the sake and dignity of all parties involved, including the children."
"I was particularly concerned because your client previously — and appallingly — violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney’s privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview," Rosengart explained in a message to Kaplan approving the move.
The private video in question involved footage of the 41-year-old scolding her sons, as the interview reference shaded Federline's chat with ITV.
In recent weeks, Spears has took to social media to express her love for the teenagers.
On Monday, June 5, the "Circus" vocalist shared a photo of one of her children, likely her first born, writing: "My first love !!!"
Spears shared a throwback photo of Jayden on Thursday, June 29, captioning the post, " 礦," which translates from Chinese to English as "mine."
