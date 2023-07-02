Britney Spears' 'Bills Are Pouring in' as She's Clueless About Capital: Source
After being freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, Britney Spears is on her own, but she may not be able to handle her finances, according to a source.
“The bills are pouring in and Britney’s financial people are telling her if it carries on this way, she’ll be broke by the end of the year, if not sooner," a source alleged about the pop star, 41.
The insider dished that the "Toxic" singer is clueless about capital, which is part of the problem.
“She doesn’t really understand how things work," the source claimed, adding that she's asked her record label for money, but they "shut her down."
The pop star, who is worth about $70 million, has claimed her father, Jamie Spears, took millions from her when he was her conservator.
In March, Spears sold her Calabasas home and took a hefty loss, as she purchased it for $12 million just mere months before.
Additionally, “she’s still on the hook for lawyers’ fees and child support payments," the source claimed.
“She isn’t going to let anyone tell her what to do with her money,” said the insider. “It’s a way for her to feel freedom.”
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, who is married to Sam Asghari, has sparked concern for her social media behavior. (She frequently posts the same photos of her dancing around her home.)
Though there were reports she could be on drugs, Spears clapped back at the allegations.
"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that … With Preston saying 'she needs to listen to us before it's too late' … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ???" she wrote. "I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again."
She added, "It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough."