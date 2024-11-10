Britney Spears Makes Rare Comment About Conservatorship in Unearthed 2016 Interview That Never Aired: Watch
An unearthed clip from 2016 of Britney Spears talking about her conservatorship is going viral.
Nearly eight years after the pop star, 42, sat down for an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, a part of the chat that never made it to air where Spears gets candid about the legal situation's effect on her creative process has been made public in a new ITV special.
While promoting her album Glory, Jonathan Ross asked the blonde beauty, "The new album, you are more involved in this musically, I understand, than previous ones? So you’ve taken control. You’re more in control of your music than before? Why did it take you so long? Why did you wait ’til now to do it?"
Spears hesitated before answering, "Well, um, there’s a lot of reasons, but I won’t get into the whole story. Since the conservatorship … I felt like a lot of the things were planned for me to do and, you know, being told what to do. And I was just like, for this [album], I want to make it my baby, and I want to do it myself, and I was very strategic about the way I did it, and, um, yeah, that’s why it means so much to me."
The "Toxic" singer previously hinted at the moment in her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me and how the topic was cut from the program. "I even mentioned the conservatorship on a talk show in 2016, but somehow, that part of the interview didn’t make it to the air," she penned. “Huh. How interesting.”
In 2021, Spears was freed from the control of her estranged father, Jamie Spears, when a judge suspended him as her conservator and terminated the legal setup altogether.
"My requests are just to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition basically to end the conservatorship, but I don’t want to be evaluated and be sat in a room with people four hours a day, like they did to me before. And they made it even worse for me after that happened," the Crossroads actress pleaded with the judge during a hearing before the termination.
Britney put the blame on the 72-year-old for allegedly taking advantage of her and her career. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%," she said of Jamie.
"He loved it. I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called s-- trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them," she pointed out.