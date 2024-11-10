Britney Spears Makes Rare Comment About Conservatorship in Unearthed 2016 Interview That Never Aired: Watch

While promoting her album Glory, Jonathan Ross asked the blonde beauty, "The new album, you are more involved in this musically, I understand, than previous ones? So you’ve taken control. You’re more in control of your music than before? Why did it take you so long? Why did you wait ’til now to do it?"

Spears hesitated before answering, "Well, um, there’s a lot of reasons, but I won’t get into the whole story. Since the conservatorship … I felt like a lot of the things were planned for me to do and, you know, being told what to do. And I was just like, for this [album], I want to make it my baby, and I want to do it myself, and I was very strategic about the way I did it, and, um, yeah, that’s why it means so much to me."