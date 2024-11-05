Kristin Cavallari Reveals Britney Spears Reached Out to Her About Clone Conspiracy Theory — But Then 'Ghosted' Her

"The fact that 99 percent were on my side. I f------ love you guys. That episode comes out, great. I'm like, 'The internet loves me, nice.' It gave me a lot of faith in humanity. I'm in New York a few days later, I went there for Good Morning America, and I get a call from my publicist. Anytime my publicist calls me by the way, he's like, 'Did you hear? Guess what?' My heart can't take it. He calls me, and he goes, 'Guess who wants your phone number?' I went, 'Who?' Britney F------- Spears. I am going, 'What?' If you didn't listen to the last episode Justin and I did, go f------ listen, but we talked about Hollywood conspiracies, and my big thing was that Kanye West is a clone, but also I said Britney is not Britney," the reality star, 37, said on the Tuesday, November 5, episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari," while talking to her bestie Justin Anderson.

She continued: "Britney caught wind of that. My initial reaction was — I was scared, I am not going to lie. They are onto me, man. They didn't like that podcast episode. I am like, 'Give her my number.'"