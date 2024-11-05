Kristin Cavallari Reveals Britney Spears Reached Out to Her About Clone Conspiracy Theory — But Then 'Ghosted' Her
Kristin Cavallari, who recently spoke about Hollywood conspiracy theories, claiming Britney Spears and Kanye West are clones, revealed the pop star reached out to her following her podcast episode.
"The fact that 99 percent were on my side. I f------ love you guys. That episode comes out, great. I'm like, 'The internet loves me, nice.' It gave me a lot of faith in humanity. I'm in New York a few days later, I went there for Good Morning America, and I get a call from my publicist. Anytime my publicist calls me by the way, he's like, 'Did you hear? Guess what?' My heart can't take it. He calls me, and he goes, 'Guess who wants your phone number?' I went, 'Who?' Britney F------- Spears. I am going, 'What?' If you didn't listen to the last episode Justin and I did, go f------ listen, but we talked about Hollywood conspiracies, and my big thing was that Kanye West is a clone, but also I said Britney is not Britney," the reality star, 37, said on the Tuesday, November 5, episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari," while talking to her bestie Justin Anderson.
She continued: "Britney caught wind of that. My initial reaction was — I was scared, I am not going to lie. They are onto me, man. They didn't like that podcast episode. I am like, 'Give her my number.'"
The blonde babe said she and Anderson had always said they wanted to be "friends" with the "Toxic" singer, 42.
"We're her biggest fans without a doubt," she declared before talking about meeting her in Las Vegas back in the day. "She was so sweet to me, she posted a photo of us, she was reposting stuff on Instagram I was posting. We were best friends in my mind. My life was made, and then I presented at the VMAs one year and she won, but she wasn't there. That was before I met her in Vegas though."
Cavallari then dished it was "one of the more interesting texts I received in my life," and she said the next time she's in Los Angeles, she would love to hang out. However, Spears ghosted her and never replied, leaving Cavallari hanging.
"Her manager put us on a group text — two icons coming together. Britney sent me a text. I'm not going to read it. I would love to read it. It was a bit of a rollercoaster," she recalled. "Her clone let me know she's not a clone. It went from being scared to now we're excited, we're all in. Justin was like, 'You should text her separately on the side.' I text her separately, I'm so nice. She just never f------- responded."
As OK! previously reported, Cavallari began her theory when talking about West on her podcast a few weeks ago.
"I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say. I think there are clones," the Laguna Beach star began. "And I think Kayne is a clone. I am going to tell you why. Remember he was really talking a lot, saying too much, the Illuminati didn't like how much he was saying. He said, 'If I go away and I come back and I look different, that's not me.' Remember he fell off the face of the earth? Look at him — compare old photos of him. It's not the same f------ person. It's not. He didn't just gain weight."
"Don't cancel me, Hollywood!" she joked. "I believe this with every ounce in my body. The people who are going to come out are going to get killed."