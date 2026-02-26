Britney Spears Suffers Nip Slip in Risqué Dance Video
Feb. 26 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Britney Spears almost let it all out!
On Wednesday, February 25, the pop star, 44, danced around to Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye,” from what appeared to be her dining room.
In the video, which was posted to Instagram, she rocked a lacy, purple bodysuit with boots.
The "Toxic" singer then had a nip slip, but she continued to dance around the room.
She covered up her assets with a red emoji.
She simply captioned the post: "🔪🌹."
On Monday, February 23, the performer posted another dancing video, which also exposed her b---. She also covered it up with a red heart emoji.
In another upload, she teased her return to Instagram.
"TRICKED YA 😂😂😂 !!! Y’ALL THOUGHT I WAS GONE !!!" the singer, 44, captioned her Monday, February 24, post, though it's unclear what she was referring to. "BE PRETTY N S--- WITH DRESS 💃 !!! COME ON NOW, MAMMA KNOWS THAT HEART MORE THAN ANY BODY 💗 !!!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Spears' posts come after she sold her music catalog to publishing company Primary Wave for a reported $200 million.
An insider said her decision was about "correcting history."
"This is Britney f------ Spears, who shaped pop culture, influenced every artist, and still does," a source dished.
Spears still maintains the rights to her name, image and likeness.
The insider said the deal was "about honoring her legacy," as some of her career was overshadowed by the drama she endured in her father Jamie Spears' allegedly abusive conservatorship, which lasted from 2008 to 2021.
The blonde babe hasn't performed in years but said she's open to returning to the stage with her son Jayden James.
“Sending this piano to my son this year!!! Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life… I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!” she wrote in the caption earlier this year.