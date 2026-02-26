Britney Spears Suffers Nip Slip in Risqué Dance Video

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears almost let it all out! On Wednesday, February 25, the pop star, 44, danced around to Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye,” from what appeared to be her dining room. In the video, which was posted to Instagram, she rocked a lacy, purple bodysuit with boots.

The "Toxic" singer then had a nip slip, but she continued to dance around the room. She covered up her assets with a red emoji. She simply captioned the post: "🔪🌹."

On Monday, February 23, the performer posted another dancing video, which also exposed her b---. She also covered it up with a red heart emoji. In another upload, she teased her return to Instagram. "TRICKED YA 😂😂😂 !!! Y’ALL THOUGHT I WAS GONE !!!" the singer, 44, captioned her Monday, February 24, post, though it's unclear what she was referring to. "BE PRETTY N S--- WITH DRESS 💃 !!! COME ON NOW, MAMMA KNOWS THAT HEART MORE THAN ANY BODY 💗 !!!"

Spears' posts come after she sold her music catalog to publishing company Primary Wave for a reported $200 million. An insider said her decision was about "correcting history." "This is Britney f------ Spears, who shaped pop culture, influenced every artist, and still does," a source dished. Spears still maintains the rights to her name, image and likeness. The insider said the deal was "about honoring her legacy," as some of her career was overshadowed by the drama she endured in her father Jamie Spears' allegedly abusive conservatorship, which lasted from 2008 to 2021.

