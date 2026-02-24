or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Suffers a Nip Slip and Gives the Middle Finger While Dancing in Trench Coat: Watch

Two photos of Britney Spears
Source: mega;@britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears showed off her figure in a new dancing video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Updated 2:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Oops!

Though Britney Spears seemingly suffered a nip slip in one of her new dancing videos, the singer simply covered up the wardrobe malfunction with a heart emoji and posted her upload anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Britney Spears covered up a nip slip with a heart emoji.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears covered up a nip slip with a heart emoji.

"TRICKED YA 😂😂😂 !!! Y’ALL THOUGHT I WAS GONE !!!" the singer, 44, captioned her Monday, February 24, post, though it's unclear what she was referring to. "BE PRETTY N S--- WITH DRESS 💃 !!! COME ON NOW, MAMMA KNOWS THAT HEART MORE THAN ANY BODY 💗 !!!"

The clip began with the Woman in Me author playing Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" while dressed in a reddish cowboy hat, bright red crop top, black miniskirt, black boots, black hand gloves and an olive trench coat.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The singer danced around in a skimpy outfit that she topped with a trench coat.

After dancing around a bit, Spears gave the camera the middle finger and eventually took her hat and coat off as she continued twirling around.

Just two hours later, the "Toxic" crooner posted another video, seemingly where the first left off. In the second clip, the star suffered a nip slip as she flaunted cleavage in a low-cut black bra and her barely there red top.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The pop star wore a trench coat and cowboy hat in her latest social media posts.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The pop star wore a trench coat and cowboy hat in her latest social media posts.

Toward the end of the video, she flipped the bird once again, put her trench coat back on and shouted a weird noise.

The mom-of-two made headlines earlier this month when she sold her music catalog to publishing company Primary Wave for a reported $200 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Britney Spears' Decision to Sell Her Music Catalog

Photo of Britney Spears recently sold her entire music catalog for $200 million.
Source: mega

Britney Spears recently sold her entire music catalog for $200 million.

An insider said her decision was about "correcting history."

"This is Britney f------ Spears, who shaped pop culture, influenced every artist, and still does," the source told an outlet.

Despite giving the rights to her songs, Spears still maintains the rights to her name, image and likeness.

The insider said the deal was "about honoring her legacy," as some of her career was overshadowed by the drama she endured in her father Jamie Spears' allegedly abusive conservatorship, which lasted from 2008 to 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The mom-of-two said she may perform outside the U.S with her youngest child, Jayden James Federline.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The mom-of-two said she may perform outside the U.S with her youngest child, Jayden James Federline.

The blonde beauty's last album, Glory, released in 2016, and she hasn't performed since 2018 — however, she did team up with Elton John in 2021 for a remix of his hit "Tiny Dancer," with the updated version being titled "Hold Me Closer."

Spears announced earlier this year that she will "never perform in the U.S. again" but hopes to be onstage alongside her son Jayden James Federline, 19, in the U.K. or Australia.

As OK! shared, a source revealed Spears is "helping" her child with his career by "connecting" with music executives.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.