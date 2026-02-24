Britney Spears Suffers a Nip Slip and Gives the Middle Finger While Dancing in Trench Coat: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Oops! Though Britney Spears seemingly suffered a nip slip in one of her new dancing videos, the singer simply covered up the wardrobe malfunction with a heart emoji and posted her upload anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears covered up a nip slip with a heart emoji.

"TRICKED YA 😂😂😂 !!! Y’ALL THOUGHT I WAS GONE !!!" the singer, 44, captioned her Monday, February 24, post, though it's unclear what she was referring to. "BE PRETTY N S--- WITH DRESS 💃 !!! COME ON NOW, MAMMA KNOWS THAT HEART MORE THAN ANY BODY 💗 !!!" The clip began with the Woman in Me author playing Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" while dressed in a reddish cowboy hat, bright red crop top, black miniskirt, black boots, black hand gloves and an olive trench coat.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Source: @britneyspears/instagram The singer danced around in a skimpy outfit that she topped with a trench coat.

After dancing around a bit, Spears gave the camera the middle finger and eventually took her hat and coat off as she continued twirling around. Just two hours later, the "Toxic" crooner posted another video, seemingly where the first left off. In the second clip, the star suffered a nip slip as she flaunted cleavage in a low-cut black bra and her barely there red top.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The pop star wore a trench coat and cowboy hat in her latest social media posts.

Toward the end of the video, she flipped the bird once again, put her trench coat back on and shouted a weird noise. The mom-of-two made headlines earlier this month when she sold her music catalog to publishing company Primary Wave for a reported $200 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Britney Spears' Decision to Sell Her Music Catalog

Source: mega Britney Spears recently sold her entire music catalog for $200 million.

An insider said her decision was about "correcting history." "This is Britney f------ Spears, who shaped pop culture, influenced every artist, and still does," the source told an outlet. Despite giving the rights to her songs, Spears still maintains the rights to her name, image and likeness. The insider said the deal was "about honoring her legacy," as some of her career was overshadowed by the drama she endured in her father Jamie Spears' allegedly abusive conservatorship, which lasted from 2008 to 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The mom-of-two said she may perform outside the U.S with her youngest child, Jayden James Federline.