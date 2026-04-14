Britney Spears Is 'Terrified' of Going to Jail After DUI Arrest, Insider Reveals: 'She Was Very Upset'

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Britney Spears is reportedly shaken following her recent DUI arrest — and now, sources say she’s deeply worried about what could come next. After being taken into custody, the pop icon was left rattled by the experience. “She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail,” a source told People. “It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option.”

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears is reportedly struggling emotionally following her DUI arrest.

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According to the insider, her inner circle has been stepping in behind the scenes. "Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest," the insider continued. "People around her do care a lot and are constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult. There have been a lot of concerns since the arrest."

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It turns out, her family has played a major role in guiding her. "Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy," the insider shared of Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop star's sons are said to have played a major role in urging her to get help.

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As OK! previously reported, the “Lucky” singer allegedly decided to voluntarily check into rehab more than a month after her DUI arrest in Ventura County, Calif, as “she realizes she hit rock bottom." "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously," a source added.

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The program is expected to last around 30 days, though there’s a chance she could stay longer depending on her progress. Those close to the singer are rooting for her recovery. “There is a hope that this incident serves as the catalyst for that step. They believe she needs consistent support and oversight to help her move forward in a healthier direction,” another insider shared.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer is 'terrified' of the possibility of jail time, a source said.

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A second source echoed that sentiment, adding: "Those around Brit are hoping this moment could be pivotal. People are hoping it becomes a turning point that finally pushes her toward getting professional help in a structured environment. The concern is that without intervention, the pattern of behavior may continue, so there is a strong feeling that rehab or a similar program could provide the stability she needs, and they are praying she goes into treatment."

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears' team 'has pushed for treatment' after her DUI arrest.