Britney Spears Suffers a Nip Slip While Twirling Around in Skimpy Bikini: Photos
Feb. 4 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Britney Spears put her bikini body on display in a new Instagram video.
On Wednesday, February 4, the singer uploaded a clip that showed her dancing outside in front of tropical plants while clad in a neon orange and floral pattern bikini top and white string bottoms.
Britney Spears Dances in a Bikini
The pop star, 44, appeared to have a nip slip on a few occasions, as she covered her chest with a flower emoji more than once as she twirled around.
Spears oddly captioned the post with the rose emoji and the emoji that represents an angle.
The singer touched her body, flipped her blonde locks around and lowered her bikini bottoms as she grooved.
In January, Spears explained she dances on social media "to heal things in my body that people have no idea about."
"Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life…" she shared.
While the Woman in Me author said she "will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons," she plans to do so in other areas of the world.
"I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son [Jayden James Federline]… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!!" she gushed. "God speed, little man!!!"
As OK! reported, the "Toxic" crooner has been by the 19-year-old's side as he pursues a career in music.
"She’s helping him connect with some producers she’s worked with in the past," a source told a news outlet. "She definitely wants him to utilize her old relationships so he’s protected and guided through this."
While the pop star hasn't released a song since 2022, she "has said she’d be open to collaborating with Jayden, but it’s still a very early idea," the insider claimed.
Though Spears reconnected with her youngest son, her eldest, Sean Preston Federline, 20, has yet to make amends with the superstar after years of estrangement.
For the second year in a row, Britney celebrated Christmas with Jayden, but Sean Preston had "work commitments" that prevented him from joining his brother, a source said.
Instead, Kevin Federline and his ex-wife's firstborn spent the holiday with Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she's been on rocky ground with after they left her in dad Jamie Spears' alleged abusive conservatorship.
Britney shaded their holiday celebrations on Instagram, writing, "Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix … to my dear sweet innocent family … so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon."