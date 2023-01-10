Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On

After initially receiving backlash from Spears' fans — many believed Hilton photoshopped her into the snap as part of the ongoing theory that Spears, 41, is still under some sort of conservatorship control and that her identity was being concealed from the public eye — The Simple Life star put the rumors to rest.

"To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images," Hilton clarified in the comments section of her post. "Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous🤦🏼‍♀️."