Britney Spears Posts Video From The Shower To Declare She Changed Her Name To 'Brooklyn'

The bizarre declaration comes as her husband, Sam Asghari, has come under fire for not sharing more content with his wife, whom he wed in a star-studded June ceremony.

"It's cool as long as your wife is with you. Where's Britney?" one concerned commenter penned under a recent photo the actor posted of himself on set. "Where’s Brit Brit ❤️," an additional user questioned before another added, "Where's your wife?"