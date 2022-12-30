OK Magazine
Britney Spears Posts Video From The Shower To Declare She Changed Her Name To 'Brooklyn'

britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/ Instagram
By:

Dec. 30 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Britney Spears just made a huge announcement — we think.

On Thursday, December 29, the pop sensation took to Instagram to share a provocative clip of herself in the shower, but it was her caption that really shocked, as she claimed she's changed her famous moniker!

britneybritneybritney
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

"Changed my name to Brooklyn 😜🙈 !!!" Spears, 41, abruptly revealed along with a video of herself holding her boobs while water rained down.

The bizarre declaration comes as her husband, Sam Asghari, has come under fire for not sharing more content with his wife, whom he wed in a star-studded June ceremony.

"It's cool as long as your wife is with you. Where's Britney?" one concerned commenter penned under a recent photo the actor posted of himself on set. "Where’s Brit Brit ❤️," an additional user questioned before another added, "Where's your wife?"

britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
The fitness trainer's followers were also quick to call out his bare fingers, as he was not wearing his wedding ring in the snap. "No wedding 💍," one person pointed out, while another chimed in asking, "No ring?"

Speculation about the state of the chart topper's marriage continued to run rampant after the Hot Seat actor confessed he would prefer his spouse not pose nude on the internet due to the intense backlash she's received.

sambritney
Source: Mega
"[She's] the only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this," Asghari, 28, wrote in a Thursday, December 15, update. "I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."

Spears' loyalists have raised questions about the "Toxic" singer's mental health, as her social media uploads have become stranger by the day. "Her eyes say she’s not ok. Brit is not free and whoever has this account only serves to publicly shame her," one fan commented on a recent pic.

Source: OK!

"Whoever is running this page is purposely trying to make Britney look unhinged to prevent her from being free," the commenter continued. "Britney hates her family and yet she gave an ad? No. Makes me wonder WHO is running this page."

