Britney Spears Fires Back At Sister Jamie Lynn After She Breaks Down About Living In Pop Star's Shadow
Britney Spears didn't hold back after her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, said it was hard to live up to her sister's legacy.
“Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” the pop star, 41, captioned an Instagram post, which has since been deleted. “They hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name … subjected to being an angel while my dad has 5 women on his tour bus drinking that cup of coffee … so cool and smooth it must have been nice owning my name for 15 years."
“It honestly blows my mind the hardships you say you have had with having me as your sister … I’m sorry you feel that way but don’t ever poke at my broken foot in a kitchen telling me to go to the doctor because my foot infection might infect your royal children !!!” she added.
As OK! previously reported, Jamie Lynn, 31, got candid during a confessional on Fox's new show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, in which celebrities compete in harsh situations.
“Growing up, my sister became famous — worldwide famous — when I was very young,” she said. “I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.”
“It just feels like every time I work really hard to get something on my own, it’s not really worth it,” she added. “I struggle with self-esteem all the time. I’m extremely proud of my sister but also have my own identity and be expected to be seen as my own person.”
Ever since Britney was freed from her conservatorship in 2021, she hasn't been shy about blasting her family on social media.
When the Zoey 101 alum released her book, Things I Should Have Said, Britney's attorney sent her a cease and desist later.
“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” the "Toxic" singer's attorney wrote at the time about the tome, which was released two months after Britney was freed from her conservatorship.
Though Britney recently praised Jamie Lynn, she later went off again.
“Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister !!!" Britney wrote in December 2022. “Just look UP sweetheart … remember IT’S NOT WHAT YOU SEE, IT’S WHAT’S IN YOUR HANDS !!!”