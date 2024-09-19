or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brittany Cartwright
OK LogoNEWS

Brittany Cartwright Admits She 'Really Thought' She'd Get Back Together With Jax Taylor Prior to Shocking Divorce

Composite photo of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor in August 2024.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brittany Cartwright didn’t get the fairytale ending she hoped for.

On Wednesday, September 18, Cartwright opened up about the demise of her marriage to estranged husband Jax Taylor.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany cartwright really thought back together jax taylor divorce
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor tied the knot in 2019.

“It has been such a roller-coaster deciding to separate. I really thought that we would be able to get back to a place where we could probably get back together,” explained The Valley star, 35, who separated from Taylor in February. “I didn’t know for sure, but I really wanted to try everything I possibly could to save my marriage and keep my family together.”

The former lovebirds began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2019, going on to welcome their 3-year-old son, Cruz, in 2021. Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor in August, listing their date of separation as January 24.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s just been a roller-coaster of emotions; a lot of ups [and] a lot of downs, but I also feel like I’ve gotten so much stronger throughout all of this,” Cartwright spilled. “I’m really feeling confident in my decision, and I think that a lot of people are going to be able to relate to everything I’m going through.”

The mother-of-one — who also starred alongside Taylor on Vanderpump Rules — confessed: “I did not expect this for myself. I never thought that I would be divorcing him. I always thought we would be together forever. But again, I do feel very confident in my decision and it was not a quick decision for me.”

Article continues below advertisement
brittany cartwright really thought back together jax taylor divorce
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright said the split has 'been a roller-coaster of emotions.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I have been separated since January, so this took a lot of courage and a lot of strength for me to actually go through with it. I don’t think that he ever thought that I would go through with it,” Cartwright continued.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany cartwright really thought back together jax taylor divorce
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright confessed, 'I never thought that I would be divorcing him.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Kentucky native also reflected on how her relationship with Taylor completely changed her life.

“My whole life on TV or in L.A. has been with him,” she shared. “So it’s a whole new journey for me, even filming-wise and living in L.A. … and being a single mom, it’s all going to be brand-new for me. It’s scary.”

MORE ON:
Brittany Cartwright

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
brittany cartwright really thought back together jax taylor divorce
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright said she's 'really feeling confident in my decision' to divorce Jax Taylor.

Article continues below advertisement

While she no longer has Taylor in her life, she has been able to lean on her son, who she said is “thriving.”

“He makes me so happy,” the celeb raved. “I think I’ve just continued to get even closer to him throughout this whole thing. If I’m having a hard day, we will go jump in the pool or I’ll just give him a big hug. He has been my rock through everything. He’s what keeps me motivated and what keeps me on the right track and knowing that I’m making the right decisions.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

As for co-parenting with her ex, she spilled that it’s been “OK.”

“Jax is a great dad [but] a horrible husband,” she joked. “I’ll never say that he’s a bad dad or anything like that because he’s not. He would be here for me if I called him or for Cruz in a heartbeat. But things are still very raw between me and Jax now … but he’s listening to my wishes. He’s letting me control. He knows that he has to work on things and work on getting trust and stuff from me again."

Us Weekly interviewed Cartwright.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.