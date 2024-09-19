Brittany Cartwright Admits She 'Really Thought' She'd Get Back Together With Jax Taylor Prior to Shocking Divorce

“It has been such a roller-coaster deciding to separate. I really thought that we would be able to get back to a place where we could probably get back together,” explained The Valley star, 35, who separated from Taylor in February. “I didn’t know for sure, but I really wanted to try everything I possibly could to save my marriage and keep my family together.”

The former lovebirds began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2019, going on to welcome their 3-year-old son, Cruz, in 2021. Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor in August, listing their date of separation as January 24.