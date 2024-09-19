Brittany Cartwright Underwent Fat Removal Procedure to Get a 'Revenge Body' Before Filing for Divorce From Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright is in a better place both physically and mentally since filing for divorce from Jax Taylor last month.
In a new interview, the reality star said she's "feeling great" after doing AirSculpt, a minimally invasive fat removal procedure.
"Yeah, you can say I wanted a revenge body," the mom-of-one, 35, confessed. "I wanted to look good after everything I’ve been through this year. I want to look my very best. I wanted to get my sparkle back."
Cartwright was most focused on tightening her stomach area.
"I wanted some help with contouring on my lower abdomen because after I had my son Cruz, my stomach was just never the same. Now I am smaller and I feel great about it," she raved.
Aside from taking out fat, the contouring procedure also tightens skin.
"It is not like traditional liposuction it’s different — it's body sculpting," The Valley star explained. "It’s a lot easier than a tummy tuck."
Though the total "recovery time is about six months," she didn't need any real downtime.
"I went to dinner that night. I didn’t feel bad. Didn’t need to lie down. It just felt like I had a really hard workout the day before because I was sore here and there," the Kentucky native shared. "You need to wear for two days afterwards then you need to wear something. It looks like Spanx for six weeks to keep everything tight."
When it comes to her future, Cartwright spilled, "I’m working on myself because I need to heal. To be honest with you I thought I would be with Jax forever so this is so new for me. It is taking some time to heal and move on."
As OK! reported, the exes separated in January after marrying in 2019.
Their troubles have been evident on their Bravo shows, including infidelity on Taylor's part and the former model, 45, talking down to Cartwright.
Over the summer, the former bartender entered a mental health treatment facility for 30 days, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Though the dad-of-one plans to continue working on himself, his estranged wife served him with the divorce documents once he was done with treatment in August.
According to a source, the pair has not yet figured out a custody agreement over their 3-year-old son, though he currently primarily lives with Cartwright.
