or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brittany Cartwright
OK LogoNEWS

Brittany Cartwright Underwent Fat Removal Procedure to Get a 'Revenge Body' Before Filing for Divorce From Jax Taylor

Composite photo of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor
Source: @brittany/instagram;mega

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's divorce will play out on Season 2 of 'The Valley.'

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brittany Cartwright is in a better place both physically and mentally since filing for divorce from Jax Taylor last month.

In a new interview, the reality star said she's "feeling great" after doing AirSculpt, a minimally invasive fat removal procedure.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany cartwright fat removal procedure revenge body before divorce jax taylor
Source: @brittany/instagram

Brittany Cartwright did an AirSculpt procedure a few months before she filed for divorce from Jax Taylor.

"Yeah, you can say I wanted a revenge body," the mom-of-one, 35, confessed. "I wanted to look good after everything I’ve been through this year. I want to look my very best. I wanted to get my sparkle back."

Cartwright was most focused on tightening her stomach area.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany cartwright fat removal procedure revenge body before divorce jax taylor
Source: mega

The star admitted she wanted a 'revenge body.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I wanted some help with contouring on my lower abdomen because after I had my son Cruz, my stomach was just never the same. Now I am smaller and I feel great about it," she raved.

Aside from taking out fat, the contouring procedure also tightens skin.

"It is not like traditional liposuction it’s different — it's body sculpting," The Valley star explained. "It’s a lot easier than a tummy tuck."

Article continues below advertisement
brittany cartwright fat removal procedure revenge body before divorce jax taylor
Source: mega

Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor in August after five years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the total "recovery time is about six months," she didn't need any real downtime.

"I went to dinner that night. I didn’t feel bad. Didn’t need to lie down. It just felt like I had a really hard workout the day before because I was sore here and there," the Kentucky native shared. "You need to wear for two days afterwards then you need to wear something. It looks like Spanx for six weeks to keep everything tight."

MORE ON:
Brittany Cartwright

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to her future, Cartwright spilled, "I’m working on myself because I need to heal. To be honest with you I thought I would be with Jax forever so this is so new for me. It is taking some time to heal and move on."

As OK! reported, the exes separated in January after marrying in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany cartwright fat removal procedure revenge body before divorce jax taylor
Source: mega

Taylor went to a mental health facility for 30 days over the summer, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and learned he was a 'narcissist.'

Article continues below advertisement

Their troubles have been evident on their Bravo shows, including infidelity on Taylor's part and the former model, 45, talking down to Cartwright.

Over the summer, the former bartender entered a mental health treatment facility for 30 days, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Though the dad-of-one plans to continue working on himself, his estranged wife served him with the divorce documents once he was done with treatment in August.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source, the pair has not yet figured out a custody agreement over their 3-year-old son, though he currently primarily lives with Cartwright.

Daily Mail spoke to Cartwright about the procedure.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.