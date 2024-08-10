OK Magazine
Brittany Cartwright Exposes 'Disgusting' Ex Jax Taylor for Claiming Money Was Going Cancer Research Despite Not Donating 'a Dime'

Composite photo of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor.
Source: @brittany/Instagram/MEGA

Brittany Cartwright claimed Jax Taylor hasn't donated 'a dime' to cancer research.

By:

Aug. 10 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Exes at war?

On Friday, August 9, Brittany Cartwright called out ex Jax Taylor — whom she separated from in February — for allegedly lying about donating the money he makes from Cameo to cancer research.

brittany cartwright disgusting jax taylor cancer research not donating
Source: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany Cartwright called her ex Jax Taylor 'disgusting' for claiming to be donating to cancer research when he wasn't.

In a since-deleted upload, Cartwright reposted the Vanderpump Rules alum’s video where he said, “I’m now on Cameo, so hit me up.”

He continued: “I’d love to help you guys out. Also, you’re helping me out because I’ll be donating my money to cancer research. Actually, esophageal cancer, because obviously that is near and dear to my heart, so hit me up. I’d love to shoot you a message.”

On top of his clip, the mother-of-one, 35, penned, “Just realized Jax has this on his cameo and it’s disgusting because he hasn’t donated a dime. FYI @cameo.”

As OK! previously reported, the duo — who share son Cruz, 3 — announced their split on their podcast in February.

brittany cartwright disgusting jax taylor cancer research not donating
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright announced their split in February, however, the couple has yet to file for divorce.

Since their breakup, Cartwright and Taylor have had a hard time navigating their new lifestyle.

Things have been particularly difficult for Taylor, who recently entered a mental health facility for treatment.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” a rep for the reality TV personality shared on July 30.

The spokesperson said Taylor made the decision to “seek in-patient treatment,” noting that is a particularly “sensitive time” Taylor and his brood.

brittany cartwright disgusting jax taylor cancer research not donating
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor share their 3-year-old son Cruz.

“They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter,” the individual added.

Taylor’s choice to get medical help comes as a shocker as the 45-year-old has repeatedly claimed he would seek treatment, however, he never got around to it.

brittany cartwright disgusting jax taylor cancer research not donating
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor recently admitted himself into a mental health facility.

In the Season 1 finale of The Valley — which documented Cartwright and Taylor’s crumbling marriage — the matriarch called him out on his lack of effort when it comes to fixing their romance and bettering himself.

"Jax has been saying that he's gonna go to therapy for years now," Cartwright said in her confessional. "The day before we pick cameras back up, he all of a sudden has an appointment to go see the doctor. This is all a front. This is what he wants everyone to see and believe that he's actually gonna do these things to change. I bet you money he will not do it."

Taylor rebutted saying he never went to the appointment because the therapy office "was really far.”

Cartwright then asked her now-estranged husband, "Do you want me back, or are you just gonna sit there and let me go? Because I will go."

