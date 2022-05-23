Brittany Cartwright Admits She Didn't Watch The Latest Season Of 'Vanderpump Rules' As It Makes Her 'Anxious'

"If I watched like other reality TV shows, and I see a reunion or something, I'm like, 'Oh, like I know what you're going through right now.' That is so, so intimidating. It's a lot," she continued.

Yontef asked the mom-of-one if she would return to the show in the future. "I feel more bad for like Stassi [Schroeder] and Jax and Kristen [Doute], who were there from the day one. I was lucky enough to be brought in on season four. So, I've got like a little bit of a different view on it then than most people I guess would, but you know, there's nothing like the OG cast," she shared. "I think that would be up to Jax because for me, if he did it, I would do it, but he's a little bit more hard-headed than me. So he might be like, 'I don't know, after not being on it for a whole season...' I feel like it kind of be a little bit weird for him. But at the same time, some of our best friends are still on the show and you know, that was a huge part of our life. And we're so very grateful for that experience. I don't want anybody to ever think that we're not like so grateful for what Bravo and Lisa [Vanderpump] and Vanderpump Rules did for us. But I don't know. That would be a Jax's decision. So I'll just say that."