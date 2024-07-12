Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Expecting Baby No. 3, Share Adorable Announcement Video
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are expecting their third child together!
The couple shared the exciting news via a joint Instagram video that also featured daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and 18-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.
"Round three, here we come 🤍," the lovebirds captioned the Friday, July 12, upload, which showed their eldest child running around on the set of a photo shoot while holding a sonogram.
The family all dressed in white for the sweet post, with the pregnant blonde beauty showing off her growing bump in a white short-sleeved maxi dress.
The 28-year-old high school sweethearts, who married in 2022, received a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and fans, with one person gushing in the comments section, "Ahhhhhh! So exciting!!!! Congrats to the fam ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
"Absolutely wonderful news!❤️," another support raved, while a third wrote, "I’m so happy for you all❤️ Congratulations."
Brittany's pal Taylor Swift, 34, was one of the first to give the video a "like."
The news comes as a total surprise to fans, especially since the former soccer player suffered a back injury earlier this year.
"Just a daily reminder. Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," she told her social media followers in March, revealing she had a fractured back.
By May, she shared a positive update, noting her back was no longer "broken."
The star added she was "doing great" and was living her best life, sharing she was able to resume "the things that I’ve always been able to do" before the injury.
"[I’m] just staying on top of my health and being, you know, [being] active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me," she told a reporter.
The pregnant star recently flaunted her body for the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, marking her first time posing for the magazine.
"What an absolute dream to join the incredible @si_swimsuit family!" she gushed on Instagram of the venture. "I’m so grateful for the amazing team of women who give us this incredible platform to be our truest most authentic selves!"
Though Brittany's hot shots were met with some critiques from internet trolls, she easily brushed off their rude remarks.
"I'm here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you," she stated. "Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU."