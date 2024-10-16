Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Daughter Bakes With Taylor Swift: 'She's Great'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently shared a sweet detail about his family’s relationship with Taylor Swift, revealing that his daughter, Sterling, has found a new baking buddy in the pop superstar.
“Sterling is a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes, and I’m not gonna say I don’t eat them,” Mahomes, 29, who shares another son with wife Brittany Mahomes, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, said about Taylor on the Tuesday, October 15 episode of “The Drive” podcast.
Host Carrington Harrison pressed for more details about Taylor's playdates with his daughter.
“She did not bake specifically for me, but she had made different kind of treats that had been around in my house — like muffins and donuts and stuff like that,” Patrick replied.
Taylor, known for her love of baking, has a history of sharing her culinary creations with those close to her.
In December 2023, she famously whipped up homemade cinnamon rolls for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, ahead of one of his games.
Even retired quarterback Bernie Kosar praised her during an interview on the "Tobin and Leroy Show" podcast, saying, "She’s so cool, she brings … she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal."
This passion for baking extends beyond just sweet treats for her boyfriend.
Taylor previously made a heartfelt birthday cake for her close friend Selena Gomez in 2018, featuring a pink confection with "Gomez or go home" written in icing.
She then wrote on her Instagram Story, “Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday? I mean I could but why would I want 2” – a clear nod to Gomez’s hit song “Hands to Myself.”
Meanwhile, in August, Channing Tatum couldn’t help but praise Taylor's impressive skills.
“But what’s beautiful … and also frustrating, she can also just cook a random three-star Michelin, Italian meal,” Tatum said. “She’ll be like, ‘What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And then all of a sudden we’ll be like, ‘Italian.’ And then she’ll just whip out a risotto.”
“And she’s talking to you while she’s doing it,” the actor noted, before revealing her go-to late-night treat for friends. “And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade.”
In recent days, Taylor's cooking endeavors has sparked concern among fans.
On October 12, eagle-eyed followers noticed a burn mark on her right forearm while she was spotted out with Travis.
"Every cook’s nightmare. This looks like the oven rack. Hope she heals soon ❤️🩹," one person wrote, while another joked, "classic oven burn 😂 oh my taychef."