Brittany Mahomes Stuns in Low-Cut Dress During Beach Getaway: Photos
Brittany Mahomes has proved time and again that she’s a fashionista. Though she doesn’t often share revealing photos of her body or wear risqué clothing for the public to see, the mom-of-three recently shared a glimpse of her bust on social media.
In a post to her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 17, Mahomes wore a low-cut pale yellow dress. As she stood on the beach with her friend Miranda Hogue, the waves crashed behind her.
The blonde beauty’s gorgeous NBD Celenia Maxi Dress retails for $289 on Revolve. It features a plunging halter neckline and a leg slit that extends to the top of her thigh. The frock is detailed with ruffles and an open back.
Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was on a girls’ trip for Miranda’s birthday and gushed about her friend by captioning her photo, “My girl is 30! Love you so much!”
In a separate picture from her getaway in paradise, Brittany and her group of girlfriends posed in dresses that had a sunset-themed colorway. Again, the NFL wife stunned in a revealing yellow and orange ombré dress.
Her trip not only consisted of several photo-worthy moments, but it also featured some self-care, as Brittany reposted a picture of her gal pal doing Reiki healing.
Days before Brittany shared a peek into her beach vacation, she posted a slew of cute photos from a trip to Disney World with her children and husband. “The best trip with our besties,” she captioned her montage, which featured plenty of snaps with Mickey Mouse.
Though Brittany is known as an NFL wife, she’s made a name for herself by becoming an entrepreneur. In 2020, she became the co-owner of Kansas City Current, a women's soccer team in the National Women’s Soccer League.
And when it comes to fashion, she’s not only donned thousand-dollar outfits at Arrowhead Stadium, but she’s also promoted Kristin Juszczyk’s custom-designed puffer jackets at her husband’s football games.
Brittany showcased Kristin’s designs so much that it led to the stylist signing a licensing deal with the NFL to sell them, which will allow her to legally use NFL logos. Superstar Taylor Swift has even worn a customized jacket by Kristin.
Brittany and Taylor twinned in their puffers at the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game in January 2024. The sighting reportedly catapulted Kristin’s name, leading to even more success for her brand.