8 of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' Cutest Moments Together
The NFL WAGs Squad Welcomed Taylor Swift
On November 7, Brittany Mahomes uploaded a photoset featuring Taylor Swift and two NFL wives: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell's wife, Lyndsay Bell, and former Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele's wife, Paige Buechele.
In a snap, Swift wrapped her arms around Mahomes while holding onto her champagne glass.
The group was seen leaving Swift's apartment in New York City days after the Chiefs' game against the Miami Dolphins.
Taylor Swift Showed Off Her Sweet Side
In the second snap, the "Cruel Summer" songstress and Mahomes took a sip from their glasses while their pals did the same.
Before the night out, Swift and Mahomes attended several Chiefs games where they shared more moments as they cheered on their respective beaus.
They Watched More Games Together
On October 12, Swift and Mahomes flaunted their friendship at the Denver Broncos versus Kansas City Chiefs game.
Amid their friendship, a source shared with Us Weekly what she thought of her genuine friendship with Swift.
"Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great," the insider said. "The fact that Patrick [Mahomes] and Travis [Kelce] are best friends makes things even better. [Brittany and Taylor] are having a blast and love cheering on their men together."
They Support Their Athletes
Brittany and Taylor reunited to watch the Chiefs' game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 3, 2023. They walked together with another pal before parting ways.
- Travis Kelce Was 'Blushing' When Taylor Swift First Came to See Him Play Football, Athlete's Teammate James Winchester Confesses
- David Beckham Believes Travis Kelce 'Can Handle' Taylor Swift's Level of Fame
- Emma Stone Surprisingly Calls BFF Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn 'One of the Sweetest People You'll Ever Meet'
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Are Budding Besties!
On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Brittany uploaded a snap featuring Taylor and Lyndsay, which they took during Sunday's game.
Brittany wrote "GAMEDAYS" in the caption and included one red and one black heart emoji.
Amid their friendship, some social media users called out Brittany and branded her "desperate" to be around Swift.
One said, "Brittany is like that girl in high school who really wanted to be friends with the cool kids and thought she was a cool kid, and the cool kids just weren't really feeling it."
Others defended her and called the friendship between the two "genuine."
Women Supporting Women Are the Best
Brittany, Taylor and Lyndsay marked the Kansas City Chiefs’ win and journey to the team’s fourth trip to the Super Bowl with a cute snap.
In the third snap, Brittany and Taylor enjoyed their beverage while placing their hand on Lyndsay’s baby bump.
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Got Closer
In the same carousel of photos, Brittany and Taylor hugged each other while donning AFC champions’ hats.
Are They BFFs Now?
The pair changed their pose in the second snap, with Brittany laughing while looking at Swift, who showed off her iconic slight smile.