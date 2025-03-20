Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Her Postpartum Body in Hot Pink Workout Set After Welcoming Baby No. 3: Photos
Brittany Mahomes didn't miss a beat in the gym throughout her latest pregnancy — or after!
In the two months since welcoming her third child, daughter Golden Raye, with her husband, Patrick, 29, the Kansas City Chiefs wifey, also 29, has been committed to working on her postpartum body.
On Wednesday, March 19, Brittany documented her morning workout session via her Instagram Story, where she uploaded a Boomerang video of herself wearing a hot pink workout set in the gym.
"How much pink is too much?" the mom-of-three wrote alongside the clip, which featured Brittany in a cleavage-baring sports bra, matching high-waisted leggings and a pair of neon sneakers in the same bright color.
Brittany — who had her blonde hair tied up in a ponytail — recorded the cute video in a mirror, as workout equipment could be seen spread out in the background.
In another video re-shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Brittany's backside was put on full display during a silly moment with her trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek's child.
"@brittanylynne's cardio," Betina captioned a clip of Brittany squatting up and down while tossing the little boy up in the air.
"His mom told me to do this," Brittany noted alongside the upload.
Brittany appeared in great shape in both of the Instagram Stories and was impressively toned considering she just gave birth to her youngest daughter on January 12.
One day after Golden's arrival, Brittany and Patrick took to Instagram to reveal the newborn's name and confirm she was safe and sound with her famous parents.
The NFL quarterback and his wife tied the knot in 2022 and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
Patrick and Brittany also share their eldest daughter, Sterling, who turned 4 in February, and a son, Bronze, who turned 2 in November 2024.
On February 20, Brittany shared a sweet tribute to Sterling in celebration of her special day.
"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama!" the former soccer player expressed.
Brittany continued: "You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them🥹 your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more🤍 keep being you baby girl!!!"
In July 2024, Patrick claimed the lovebirds wouldn't be welcoming any more children after Golden's arrival while speaking at a press conference following news his wife was pregnant with their third tot.
"I'm done, I'll say that. I said three and I’m done, " the Chiefs star declared with a laugh at the time, though he later backtracked and said he'd be open to having a fourth child "down the line."
Still, he loves being a father, as Patrick added, "I always wanted to have kids young. We're having our third kid now to join our family, and Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things."