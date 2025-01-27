Brittany Mahomes Sends Message to 'Disgusting' Buffalo Bills Fans After Husband Patrick and Chiefs Win AFC Championship
Brittany Mahomes put Buffalo Bills fans in their place after the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.
Shortly after her husband, Patrick Mahomes, led his team to victory in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 26, Brittany took to her Instagram Story to scold a group of Bills supporters who participated in offensive mocking against the Chiefs quarterback last fall.
"Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting," the mom-of-three wrote alongside a photo of a Kermit the Frog puppet being hung from a pole with a noose around its neck.
The character — whose voice has been comedically compared to Patrick's in the past — sported the quarterback's jersey and wore a wig resembling the NFL star's hair.
The offensive photo was captured during Week 11 of the 2024-2025 professional football season, when the Bills broke the Chiefs undefeated record and beat them in Western New York by nine points during November of last year.
It was the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl Champions' only loss of the season — aside from their regular-season finale, when head coach Andy Reid rested all their starters against the Denver Broncos.
"So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people," Brittany added in her post.
The Kansas City Current founder also snubbed NFL fans as a whole after the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
"Thank you all for your concerns with 15 this season, see y’all in New Orleans," Brittany penned via a white text, black screen Instagram Story before signing off as "his wife."
Patrick and the Chiefs securing their spot in the Super Bowl comes just two weeks after the legendary quarterback and his spouse of almost three years welcomed their third child together.
Brittany gave birth during the Chiefs' bye week, allowing her husband to be there with her in the hospital when they welcomed their baby girl, Golden Raye.
Patrick and Brittany also share their eldest daughter, Sterling Skye, who turns 4 next month, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2.
Just two days after his wife gave birth to their youngest kid, Patrick noted during a press conference how grateful he was to have a bye week.
"Cool that we got the bye because you can really focus in on just being at the hospital and being in the moment," he told reporters ahead of the Chiefs' playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 18."It’s a special moment that a lot of dads and moms have experienced, and you don’t forget about that stuff. So, I was glad I was able to be there and support in the best way I can."