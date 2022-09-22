Working It Out? Brittany Snow & Estranged Hubby Tyler Stanaland Spend The Night Together A Week After Separating
Aca-scuse us? Just one week after Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland revealed they were ending their 2-year marriage, the pair reunited for dinner — and then some.
According to an onlooker, the pair dined at Los Angeles' Greenleaf Kitchen and Cocktails with their pup Charlie on Tuesday, September 20, and though they arrived and left in separate cars, the Selling the OC star was spotted arriving at their home just minutes after the actress.
He apparently didn't leave the house until the next morning when they went for coffee, with the realtor, 33, reportedly wearing the same clothes from the night before.
The pair, who became engaged in 2019 and married in March 2020, announced their "difficult decision to separate" with a joint social media post on September 14.
"This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," they wrote on Instagram. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
The couple maintained a relatively private life until this past month, when Selling the OC dropped on Netflix. Though the Pitch Perfect lead didn't appear on the new series, it did expose Stanaland's questionable demeanor with his female coworkers.
Aside from cuddling with some of his colleagues, Kayla Cardona drunkenly tried to kiss him off-camera on more than one occasion. She later apologized and Stanaland insisted the two never crossed the line.
As OK! previously shared, Snow wasn't happy about her estranged spouse joining the new series, and though they had other marital issues, his behavior captured by the cameras was the "final straw" for their short marriage. "Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant," one source noted of their building tension. "He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."
Just days after their split, the real estate guru was seen getting close with colleague Alex Hall, but a source insisted they were just friends.
