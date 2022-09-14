Brittany Snow & Husband Tyler Stanaland Split After 'Selling The OC' Drama
It's time to look for a bachelor pad: Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland confirmed they're calling it quits after two-and-a-half years of marriage.
“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the newly minted reality star wrote in a Wednesday, September 14, social media post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the note continued. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter." Snow posted an identical message to her page, where she received supportive messages from Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson.
While the couple were relatively private, Stanaland, a realtor, gave fans an inside look at things when he joined Selling the OC, a spinoff of Netflix's hit Selling Sunset.
The actress, 36, didn't appear in the 8-episode first season, but a major storyline revolved around Stanaland since his colleague Kayla Cardona drunkenly tried to kiss him off-camera — more than once. Though they both insisted nothing happened and Cardona tearfully apologized, the scandal was the "final straw" for the married couple who "had issues before," explained an insider.
"Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant," one source noted of their building tension. "He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."
Meanwhile, a second source claimed that "all of the girls are obsessed" with Stanaland, and though he's tried to be "respectful," it proved too much of an obstacle to overcome.
After the episodes aired, Stanaland discussed the romance drama on the September 7 episode of the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, insisting all was OK in his union.
"I didn't anticipate it being as much of the storyline as it became and that was kind of another reason why I continued to try and squash it throughout filming," he explained. I don't want this thing to grow legs when it was something that could have been handled very quickly. But something that makes [his & Snow's] relationship great is trust on both sides."
The sources spoke to PEOPLE about the estranged spouse's relationship.