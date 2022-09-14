Brittany Snow & Husband Tyler Stanaland Split After 'Selling The OC' Drama

It's time to look for a bachelor pad: Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland confirmed they're calling it quits after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the newly minted reality star wrote in a Wednesday, September 14, social media post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."