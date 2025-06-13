Trying to nail that “just woke up” look, he rocked messy curls and snapped the pic right in front of a bedroom setup. He even gave the camera a smoldering stare while holding up his phone to capture the steamy moment.

“The family jewels deserve serious protection. Thanks to Fridaballs, I can keep them safe no matter how many toddler shots to the crotch I take,” the dad-of-one joked in the caption, referring to the kid-safe underwear brand.