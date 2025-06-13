or
Brody Jenner Shows Off His Bulge in NSFW Photo

brody jenner boxers photo instagram
Source: MEGA; @brodyjenner/Instagram

Brody Jenner stunned Instagram with a bold selfie that showed off his bulge.

June 13 2025, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

Brody Jenner just posted a jaw-dropping photo — and fans can’t look away.

The Special Forces star, 41, took to Instagram with a sultry mirror selfie that left little to the imagination. Dressed in nothing but a pair of snug gray boxers, Jenner stunned his followers.

Trying to nail that “just woke up” look, he rocked messy curls and snapped the pic right in front of a bedroom setup. He even gave the camera a smoldering stare while holding up his phone to capture the steamy moment.

“The family jewels deserve serious protection. Thanks to Fridaballs, I can keep them safe no matter how many toddler shots to the crotch I take,” the dad-of-one joked in the caption, referring to the kid-safe underwear brand.

brody jenner spencer pratt comments
Source: @brodyjenner/Instagram

Brody Jenner shared a revealing mirror selfie in gray boxers.

The thirst trap sparked a wave of reactions in the comments section, including one from longtime pal and The Hills costar Spencer Pratt.

"What hits worse," Pratt asked, "rewatching the show or a toddler kick to the b----?"

Jenner, who is engaged to surfer Tia Blanco, didn’t miss a beat, replying, "The only thing worse than a toddler kick to the groin is re-watching Season 3."

spencer pratt fake dating reality show
Source: MEGA

Fans flooded the post, including Spencer Pratt with a cheeky comment.

Fans of The Hills will remember Season 3 well, as that was when Jenner and Lauren Conrad had their infamous will they, won’t they drama, while Pratt and now-wife Heidi Montag were going through serious relationship struggles on the series.

Source: @brodyjenner/Instagram
Last month, Pratt made headlines with a wild claim about Jenner’s past with Nicole Richie, saying he was the mastermind behind Jenner's split from her.

“I talked Brody into breaking up with Nicole Richie to fake date LC [Lauren Conrad] and let LC have — at the time — the best looking Hollywood It guy [Jenner] pretend to date her on her show,” Pratt said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “She watched me orchestrate this for her and be the biggest teammate.”

brody jenner nicole richie breakup story
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt claimed he staged Brody Jenner’s breakup with Nicole Richie for TV drama.

Jenner and Richie, who are childhood friends, dated briefly in 2006 before calling it quits that same year.

Pratt didn’t stop there, as he also claimed Conrad had a thing for him.

“I'll say this on a lie detector with a Bible,” he said. “She loved me to the point where she'd be like, ‘My dad would love you.’ He loved me.”

brody jenner lauren conrad drama
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt also said he helped launch Lauren Conrad’s career.

He went on to call himself Conrad’s “best teammate” — until Jenner bailed on the fake romance.

“Brody couldn't fake date LC anymore,” Pratt said. “He started getting some real clout. He was out in the club scene. There were a lot of opportunities. And then once the fake dating ended and he wasn't down for that, she wanted her wing woman [Heidi] back."

Pratt also took credit for helping boost Conrad’s fame outside of reality TV, saying he arranged her first-ever staged paparazzi photos.

“She got photographed for the first time in Hollywood,” he said, explaining that even after a full season on Laguna Beach, her fame "didn’t transfer over" until he stepped in.

