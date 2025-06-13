Brody Jenner Shows Off His Bulge in NSFW Photo
Brody Jenner just posted a jaw-dropping photo — and fans can’t look away.
The Special Forces star, 41, took to Instagram with a sultry mirror selfie that left little to the imagination. Dressed in nothing but a pair of snug gray boxers, Jenner stunned his followers.
Trying to nail that “just woke up” look, he rocked messy curls and snapped the pic right in front of a bedroom setup. He even gave the camera a smoldering stare while holding up his phone to capture the steamy moment.
“The family jewels deserve serious protection. Thanks to Fridaballs, I can keep them safe no matter how many toddler shots to the crotch I take,” the dad-of-one joked in the caption, referring to the kid-safe underwear brand.
The thirst trap sparked a wave of reactions in the comments section, including one from longtime pal and The Hills costar Spencer Pratt.
"What hits worse," Pratt asked, "rewatching the show or a toddler kick to the b----?"
Jenner, who is engaged to surfer Tia Blanco, didn’t miss a beat, replying, "The only thing worse than a toddler kick to the groin is re-watching Season 3."
Fans of The Hills will remember Season 3 well, as that was when Jenner and Lauren Conrad had their infamous will they, won’t they drama, while Pratt and now-wife Heidi Montag were going through serious relationship struggles on the series.
- Brody Jenner & New Girlfriend Josie Canseco Show Massive PDA At His 36th Birthday Bash
- Brody Jenner Makes His New Relationship With Girlfriend Josie Canseco Instagram Official
- Brody Jenner Issues Statement On Split From Ex Kaitlynn Carter — 'There Is Far Too Much Negativity Being Directed At Someone I Love And Care About'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Last month, Pratt made headlines with a wild claim about Jenner’s past with Nicole Richie, saying he was the mastermind behind Jenner's split from her.
“I talked Brody into breaking up with Nicole Richie to fake date LC [Lauren Conrad] and let LC have — at the time — the best looking Hollywood It guy [Jenner] pretend to date her on her show,” Pratt said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “She watched me orchestrate this for her and be the biggest teammate.”
Jenner and Richie, who are childhood friends, dated briefly in 2006 before calling it quits that same year.
Pratt didn’t stop there, as he also claimed Conrad had a thing for him.
“I'll say this on a lie detector with a Bible,” he said. “She loved me to the point where she'd be like, ‘My dad would love you.’ He loved me.”
He went on to call himself Conrad’s “best teammate” — until Jenner bailed on the fake romance.
“Brody couldn't fake date LC anymore,” Pratt said. “He started getting some real clout. He was out in the club scene. There were a lot of opportunities. And then once the fake dating ended and he wasn't down for that, she wanted her wing woman [Heidi] back."
Pratt also took credit for helping boost Conrad’s fame outside of reality TV, saying he arranged her first-ever staged paparazzi photos.
“She got photographed for the first time in Hollywood,” he said, explaining that even after a full season on Laguna Beach, her fame "didn’t transfer over" until he stepped in.