'Disgusting': Brody Jenner Trolled for Making a 'Delicious' Cup of Coffee Using Fianceé Tia Blanco's Milk
Brody Jenner revealed he uses his fianceé Tia Blanco’s b------ milk for his coffee, and fans couldn't help but think it was a little bit gross.
In a new video, which was posted on YouTube in early October, the reality star, 40, shared how he and Blanco have been adjusting ever since they welcomed their daughter, Honey, in July.
“Alright, so I just came out to make us both some coffee and we are out of almond milk,” The Hills alum said in the clip. “But I did find one thing,” he said before showing a bag labeled “b------ milk.”
“I hear its very nutritious. I hear it’s very delicious. I think it will do," he continued.
The handsome hunk then told his lady that they are "out of almond milk."
Do you mind if we use the b------milk that I put in the fridge last night?” he asked Blanco, 26, to which she replied: “That would be really good for you.”
Jenner then returned to the bedroom with two cups in his hand.
“It’s freaking delicious,” he said after taking a sip.
Blanco also agreed, noting: “It just tastes like coffee.”
However, people had some thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Disgusting just like his father," while another said, "Really?"
As OK! previously reported, Jenner, whose parents are Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, spoke about his childhood and how he wanted to raise his child going forward.
"What I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did," he said in a YouTube video. "Growing up, I didn't have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce, he wasn't really around for me growing up. So just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I can possibly be."
Prior to meeting Tia, Brody said he "didn't really know if I could really have kids. I just had no idea."
"Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half," he gushed. "She is the most incredible woman I've ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe does things the way it's supposed to."
Since then, it seems like Brody is soaking up this time with his two girls by his side.
"What an incredible experience it’s been navigating life over the past month as a new parents. Time has flown by and we are grateful we have these moments to reflect on and share with you all," he wrote on Instagram on October 3.