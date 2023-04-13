OK Magazine
Jana Kramer Recalls Storming Off During 'Absolute Worst' Blind Date With Brody Jenner

Apr. 12 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Jana Kramer spilled all the tea on her disastrous blind date with Brody Jenner.

“It was the worst blind date with me and Brody,” Kramer, 38, admitted on the Monday, April 10, episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, where she was joined by Heidi Montag. “Like, the absolute worst."

The One Tree Hill alum added: "And the worst thing about it was probably one of my most embarrassing moments was that night.”

As for what went down all those years ago, Kramer met Montag and her now-husband, Spencer Pratt, “a long, long time ago” at “some club” on Sunset Blvd., where she and Jenner were ultimately set up.

Though she recalled Montag being "so sweet" on their double date, the "I Got the Boy" songstress admitted she and Jenner were “just not vibing at all” at dinner.

“[Jenner] said something to me, and I was like, ‘That’s it. I’m leaving,'” she continued, pointing out that the restaurant had mirrors all over the walls — leading to an unfortunate exit for the actress.

“I go marching toward the exit sign. Well, little do I know, the exit sign walks me right into … the reflection ’cause it’s all a f**king mirror. So I slam, I walk right into the mirror,” Kramer recounted, dubbing the whole situational "horrible."

Telling Montag: “It was so embarrassing, and that’s the last I saw of you or [Jenner],” the country singer added that she didn't turn around to see if anyone at the table saw the mishap.

This wasn't the first time Kramer spoke openly about her failed dates with fellow celebs. A few months ago, the mother-of-two — who shares Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin — recalled how she blew it with Chris Evans after another embarrassing date moment.

Kramer revealed during a November 2022 podcast episode that the Captain America actor invited her over to his California pad for a "sleepover" while his pals from Boston were in town.

"And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me," remembered Kramer, explaining that she went to sleep before the handsome hunk. "And so that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again."

Kramer managed to find the humor in the unfortunate situation, joking: "I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."

