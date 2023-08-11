Dissed! New Dad Brody Jenner Insists He'll Be the 'Exact Opposite' of Caitlyn Jenner When It Comes to Parenting
New dad Brody Jenner is determined to give his and fiancée Tiarah "Tia" Blanco's newborn all the love in the world.
A few weeks after the couple welcomed daughter Honey Raye Jenner on July 29, they posted a YouTube video about their parenting plans and the home birth — and The Hills alum didn't hold back when it came to discussing his own childhood.
"What I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did," the reality star said. "Growing up, I didn't have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce, he wasn't really around for me growing up. So just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I can possibly be."
Brody insisted his leading lady will be the "best mom," adding, "hopefully I can just be the absolute best father and be there for all these incredible events in her life."
The dad-of-one has discussed his and Caitlyn's fractured relationship before, but now that his own baby has arrived, he's focused on the future.
"Momma and baby are in perfect health," he revealed in an Instagram update after his daughter was born. "We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support 🙏🏼."
Brody admitted that prior to meeting Tia — whom he proposed to at their June baby shower in front of their friends and family — "I didn't really know if I could really have kids. I just had no idea."
"Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half," he gushed. "She is the most incredible woman I've ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe does things the way it's supposed to."
Brody is clearly on cloud nine during his first weeks of fatherhood, sharing a slew of new photos via Instagram.
"I love my girls ❤️❤️," he captioned a Thursday, August 10, upload, which featured him laying down with the tot and photos of Honey sleeping.