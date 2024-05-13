Meredith Marks Reveals How She's Evolved Her Luxury Jewelry Brand Into the Caviar Space
If anyone knows luxury, it's Meredith Marks.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has conquered the world of high-end jewelry and reality television. Now, she's branched into another fabulous space: the caviar business.
Marks chats exclusively with OK! about the genesis behind her latest venture, maintaining her mental health while leading numerous endeavors, and what she could pursue next.
"Everything I do is about passion at the end of the day," she says. "I started my jewelry line because I love jewelry. Everything I've done has been a passion project, and caviar is something I've always loved. Oddly, it pairs well with jewelry. I mean, what's better than diamonds and caviar?"
The public and Bravo stars alike agree as the product has been featured at many A-list parties and even on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. "It's been amazing," the businesswoman notes of seeing people enjoy the glamorous treat.
"People have received it really well. It's a lot of fun. No other Housewife has ventured into caviar. In fact, not a lot of people have ventured into caviar," Marks points out.
While the boutique owner balances being an entrepreneur, shooting a show, and being a wife and mother, she's consistently tried prioritizing her well-being despite how hard it can be. "Mental health is very important to be able to succeed in all of it," she explains.
"But it's also the easiest thing to not focus on. I am finding a new good therapist right now as we speak," Marks adds. "That's why I didn't do it all when we were in the middle of filming [RHOSLC Season 5]. I'm like, 'Okay. I can only handle so much at a time.'"
"Figuring out what's important to process, what you can delegate, what you can blow off. You know?" the cast member of the Utah franchise says. "That's the key. It's all prioritizing. A big part of that is the mental health component. How much of this can I handle now and still be okay?"
As for what could be next in the world of Meredith Marks, the latest launch could be coming sooner rather than later. "I'm going to be releasing my own line of luxury bath products," she spills of the upcoming project seemingly inspired by her iconic RHOSLC Season 2 moment.
"We have skincare that will also be launching," she reveals. "We'll be doing all body and beauty. Haircare is coming, too. I'm looking to roll Meredith Marks out as a full-scale livable luxury lifestyle brand."