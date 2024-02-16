Lisa Barlow Reveals It Was Hard to 'Compartmentalize' the 'RHOSLC' Drama Before Bombshell Season Finale: 'We Had All Gone Through So Much'

With the season behind her, the New York native was able to put all of her energy into planning numerous events for Sundance 2024.

"I was going to Sundance during college when it was a little quieter," Barlow recalls. "I went back to school in New York, finished there, and then moved back out to Utah. As soon as I moved back, it's like, 'OK. January's here! We're Sun-dancing!' We used to stay out going to films and parties until four in the morning and then repeat for 10 days straight."

"I don't know if I could do that anymore," she admits. "It's so fun. We launched our brand there in 2007, so that was amazing. But it's changed a lot."