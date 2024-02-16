Lisa Barlow Reveals It Was Hard to 'Compartmentalize' the 'RHOSLC' Drama Before Bombshell Season Finale: 'We Had All Gone Through So Much'
Lisa Barlow is wiping away the emotional mess of the Reality Von Tease drama.
"It was such a crazy season. But we lived it months before it aired," The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, who partnered with Clorox Disinfecting Wipes for their Glam Getaway by Clorox Sweepstakes, exclusively tells OK! about learning the shocking truth about Monica Garcia's identity. "Keeping everything under wraps was a lot because we had all gone through so much emotionally and then you're trying to compartmentalize what happened."
"But we wanted keep this a secret so that nobody knew what happened and the viewers could live it with us," Barlow adds. "But honestly, I think Bravo cleaned up the mess well."
With the season behind her, the New York native was able to put all of her energy into planning numerous events for Sundance 2024.
"I was going to Sundance during college when it was a little quieter," Barlow recalls. "I went back to school in New York, finished there, and then moved back out to Utah. As soon as I moved back, it's like, 'OK. January's here! We're Sun-dancing!' We used to stay out going to films and parties until four in the morning and then repeat for 10 days straight."
"I don't know if I could do that anymore," she admits. "It's so fun. We launched our brand there in 2007, so that was amazing. But it's changed a lot."
When not being a reality television star or planning the most fabulous parties, Barlow has time to perfect her impeccable style.
"I think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley always nails it," the mother-of-two says of who she looks to for fashion inspiration. "I love her beautiful classic style. She always looks absolutely beautiful. I love vintage Kate Moss, and the nineties supermodels.
"I go back to the vintage supermodels, and I'm like, 'What were they wearing? How can I reinvent that?'" she admits. "That's the era where I was laying on the floor looking at Vogue magazines completely obsessing."
Also on Barlow's radar? Her partnership with Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. "My mom is a clean freak, and our house could have been hermetically sealed growing up," she notes. "We grew up with Clorox and now that they have the disinfecting wipes, I use them on everything!"