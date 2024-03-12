CNN Ratings 'Panic' Revealed: Kaitlan Collins’ Primetime Show 'The Source' Tanking; Has Less Viewers Than Dayside's 'Inside Politics' With Dana Bash
CNN is in deep trouble.
The network's ratings are plummeting drastically — with nighttime news shows gaining less traffic than their daytime programs, a new investigative report revealed.
Journalist Dylan Byers recently revealed the shockingly low numbers of The Source With Kaitlan Collins, a show broadcasted during the primetime spot of 9 p.m.
In January and February of this year, Kaitlan Collins' nightly news show averaged just over 600,000 viewers total, according to the Puck senior correspondent, with Dana Bash's noontime show, Insider Politics, completely outdoing her colleague's analytics.
To make matters worse, Super Tuesday didn't do much for the doomed network, as CNN "averaged an audience of just 900,000 in primetime, or between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and just 251,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-to-54 demo — netting less than half of MSNBC’s total audience, and tying their rival in the demo for the first time in history in an arena where they were once dominant," Byers explained in his piece published Friday, March 8.
The world of politics continued to do CNN no good on Thursday, March 7, when the network averaged just 2.5 million viewers during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address — ranking them in sixth place below Fox News, ABC, NBC, MSNBC and CBS.
Despite claiming it was CNN Max's "second biggest day on record," the network still won't reveal any specific numbers from the data, Byers noted.
"In the narrow-minded and, frankly, pathetic world of TV ratings wars, CNN at least had the distinction of not losing the demo to MSNBC that night (they won by 35,000 viewers). One wonders how much longer they’ll be able to claim even that pyrrhic victory," the renowned reporter explained.
Perhaps the negative shift in viewership has to do with the drastic changes in leadership over the years — especially ever since former president of CNN Worldwide Jeff Zucker resigned following a scandalous romantic relationship with a senior executive employee.
While some thought Chris Licht could salvage Zucker's legacy, he also failed to successfully take the reins and ditched the network after holding the CEO position for a mere 13 months.
The position is now held by Mark Thompson, who many believed was "uniquely suited to lead the 24-hour television network into its long-overdue mobile-and-streaming-first iteration" — but he too is falling short of expectations.
"Thompson barely started his new job at the end of 3Q23, and he’s barely been afforded the opportunity to gather an executive team and implement a strategy that, itself, will take subsequent quarters (if not more) to kick in," Byers pointed out, noting he's "only made one notable operational hire" named Alex MacCallum, "a beloved digital growth veteran of the Times and Zucker-era CNN — but who also, yes, was one architect behind the much maligned CNN+ fiasco."
"Some people are confused and others are worried that Thompson either doesn’t have a true Innovation Report-level strategy for CNN or, worse, that it might not work," Byers concluded.