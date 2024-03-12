CNN Ratings 'Panic' Revealed: Kaitlan Collins’ Primetime Show 'The Source' Tanking; Has Less Viewers Than Dayside's 'Inside Politics' With Dana Bash

To make matters worse, Super Tuesday didn't do much for the doomed network, as CNN "averaged an audience of just 900,000 in primetime, or between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and just 251,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-to-54 demo — netting less than half of MSNBC’s total audience, and tying their rival in the demo for the first time in history in an arena where they were once dominant," Byers explained in his piece published Friday, March 8.

The world of politics continued to do CNN no good on Thursday, March 7, when the network averaged just 2.5 million viewers during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address — ranking them in sixth place below Fox News, ABC, NBC, MSNBC and CBS.