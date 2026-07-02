Brooke Burke, 54, Admits She's 'Excited' About Aging: 'I Am in the Best Decade of My Life'

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Brooke Burke is leaning into getting older. "Every decade is different. It doesn't necessarily get easier as we age. What gets easier is having a deeper understanding of my body and understanding the changes that come with it. One thing I say often to women in my community is that if our bodies are changing, then we have to change with them. We have to embrace that and continue learning. We're also living in a time where there's so much medical information available to us if we're willing to do the research and become detectives of our own bodies," the star, 54, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Sketchers, which supports her lifestyle by providing comfort, confidence, and ease — allowing her to, in turn, provide comfort, empowerment and guidance to others through her wellness-focused platform and experiences.

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Source: Richard Hume Brooke Burke is 'excited' about aging.

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"At the same time, what works for one woman may not work for another. I would never tell another woman, 'Do this because it's working for me.' I'm happy to share my experiences, but there isn't one universal solution. So it's important to understand where you are in life, what your needs are, what you need more of, and what you need less of. Then you design your lifestyle around that— with commitment, confidence and strong boundaries. That's where I am today. I sit in a place of awareness because I've done the work. I understand my body. I understand how much it's changing, and I'm willing to meet those changes with grace, love, faith and acceptance. I tell my mom all the time: if you can get up off the ground today by having faith in your body, you'll be able to get up off the ground forever. I'm doing a lot of programs with women much older than I am, and it really matters," she continues.

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The mom-of-four also believes getting older is a "privilege," but it "requires a shift in mindset." "This may sound a little dark, but I used to think the best years of my life were behind me. Because I have several autoimmune challenges, I used to think that a long life for me might mean making it into my 80s. Now I feel — and science is showing us — that life can be much longer. Maybe even 100. People are living longer and stronger because of the knowledge we have, the way we move, the way we understand our bodies, biohacking, medical research, and scientific studies. So I'm actually really excited about this decade. I know myself better in my 50s than I ever have before. I'm excited about this decade and the one after that. People used to fear aging. Now I find that more women are getting excited about aging with strength," she shares.

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Source: Richard Hume The star has her own fitness app.

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"I think we're inspired by women who are aging with strength — and aging is the key word. I'm excited to see other women that I look up to. I also think that a 67-year-old woman today looks very different than a 67-year-old woman did 50 years ago — and that's not just because of what I call plastic surgery or cosmetic manipulation. I think we're living healthier lives with greater awareness. We're taking advantage of tools that help us lower stress levels and age with strength," she continues.

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For the Dancing With the Stars alum, she's all about "aging with strength" and "aging with faith." "Celebrating every year that you have because it's a blessing. I'm excited about my 60s and 70s and 80s. I wouldn't have said that as a woman in her 30s or 40s. I feel great. I feel like I'm in the best decade of my life. And I hope I can say that again and again and again," she says.

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Source: Richard Hume The TV personality loves inspiring others to workout.

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The TV personality, who started Brooke Burke Body in 2017, has always been a fitness guru. "My app started out as a fitness platform, and now it's about a whole-body, whole-being experience. It's about energy. It's about confidence. It's about living longer and stronger. Everybody's talking about longevity right now. We know that's having a moment. But it's really about lifespan and how I can show up every day, create energy, manage stress, lower stress levels and bring the best version of myself to everything that I'm doing. Fitness is a big part of my family and many of the things we enjoy together. A lot of what connects us involves activities outdoors and doing things that matter," she shares. "We're having a moment right now where there's so much available to us that's free. Nature is offering us opportunities to go outside, take walks together, enjoy family time in the backyard. We just did that for Mother's Day. Everybody asked, 'Where are you going for brunch?' We filled the pool with floaties, laid around as a family, and went for a long walk. It's the little things that really matter. When I think about fitness, I think about overall well-being and how we're caring for ourselves. A big part of that is community. That's what I've created on the app. It's also about how we create energy and care for our bodies," she adds.

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Since Burke, who is engaged to Scott Rigsby, is all about working out, it makes sense for her to constantly wear her Sketchers. "I think it really begins with style and comfort. I love what Skechers has done in the slip-ins area for people of all ages. I practically live in my fitness apparel, and it's a big fashion statement for me. So style, color, and really the capability for me to train indoors and outdoors and be fashionable while doing so. I'm also really taking care of my overall well-being and health because I get the support that I need. I think you might know that I've been with Skechers for probably almost 30 years, which is crazy," she says. "Sometimes we joke around about that — and it's a total family affair. I think they supply something for everyone. There's a cute look and fit that works with everything I'm doing in my life. I think that's why they're such a reputable family brand. Whether it's in the gym, on the street, from the workplace to home — it works in every area of my life."

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Burke uses "different styles" for every type of occasion. "I love their streetwear. The slip-ins, of course, are easy for anyone. I also love the Cozy Fit. I love the cushy comfort of the soles, their high technology, and their colors, which they update regularly. So I feel like you can always refresh your look. I wear the leather streetwear, I wear the slip-ins, and the Cozy Fit. So a little bit of everything. It really just depends on my look for the day," she states.

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Source: Richard Hume Brooke Burke loves her Sketchers!

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"I think they represent the whole family in the world of quality and style. I love how they continuously reinvent themselves. The fact that I've been working with them for almost three decades really says a lot — not just for myself, but for the whole family. I mean, Scott wears the golf collection. The kids can work out in them and spend time together as a family. They're stylish, they're comfortable, and the quality is there. That's a big statement. It's also a privilege for me to be aligned with a brand that does so much outside of apparel and footwear. They're a philanthropic company. We raise a ton of money in the South Bay. They show up. They support a variety of causes, which means a lot. I think they really represent the whole family," she continues.