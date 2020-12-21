Single Kelly Clarkson Admits She's Had A 'Hard Year' While Giving Holiday Advice

She’s just like us! Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to awkward situations, and since the holidays are right around the corner, the singer shared her advice on how to deal with family members amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I do Christmas with my dad’s not-so-fun side of the family,” one fan wrote in on the recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “This year, I used quarantine as an excuse to go with my mom’s side instead by telling my aunt we were staying home, then accidentally put her in a group chat about ‘going with the fun ones.’ Am I going to hell?”

“No, but you are in so much trouble,” the “Piece by Piece” songstress said while laughing. “Here’s the thing, don’t lie. Just own it. And then be like, ‘Look, maybe this is your opportunity to become the fun ones.’ Just own it. You can’t lie.

“In that situation you just gotta be like, ‘Sorry, it was a turd statement. I do stand by it, but maybe let’s do something to turn it around.’ … You dug that hole and you’re just sitting in it. It happens to the best of us.”

The talk show host also shared how she feels about “homemade gifts or bought gifts” after one person wrote that “no one wants to be creative and make stuff anymore.”

“Well then don’t be friends with them. That’s my thing. Like, whatever you’re into, hang out with people who like that too,” she quipped. “I love making stuff, not only just because it’s fun to create something, but also it’s like therapeutic.”

Clarkson divulged that when she colors with her kids, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, it’s “really soothing.”

“I used to — I am going to be real — laugh at people when I saw adults with coloring books, I would be like, ‘What?’ and I didn’t get it. Now, I am one of them,” she shared. “It’s really therapeutic and this has been a hard year.”

Clarkson even promoted her Christmas single with Brett Eldredge — “Under the Mistletoe” — on the segment.

In June, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, after seven years of marriage. Since then, Clarkson was granted primary custody of their kids, but the agent hit back and reportedly asked for $436K a month in both child and spousal support.

Additionally, as OK! was the first to report, the book author claims that her former management company — which includes Blackstock and his father, Narvel Blackstock — took money through fraud and “illegal services.”

Despite the sticky situation, Clarkson “wants” her kids “to have a relationship with Brandon,” a source told OK!, adding that she won’t say “nasty things about him or even comment on all the rumors that are out there.”

“She thinks this is all a private matter and would be devastated if her kids ever heard anything that made them think less of [their dad],” the source said.

Clarkson hasn’t been shy about what she’s been going through lately. On Monday, December 14, Clarkson broke down in tears after listening to contestant DeSz‘s song “Holy Ground” on The Voice. “I needed that song. I know you needed that song,” Clarkson said.

Prior to that, Clarkson said “there are so many hard parts” about going through a divorce. “The hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest part for me. … I think as women we are trained — Alicia [Keys] and I were talking earlier — to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about,” she said.