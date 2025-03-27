Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Sobs as She Blames 'Liar' Ex-Husband Over Her Estranged Relationship With Daughter Brooke
Linda Hogan, ex-wife of retired WWE star Hulk Hogan, called the wrestler a "liar" and a "s-- addict" while blaming him for the strained relationship she has with their daughter, Brooke Hogan.
The 65-year-old mother took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 26, to discuss how her family is a mess 15 years after she left her husband, 71.
"Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn’t tell us," she revealed, referring to her daughter’s private wedding to hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022.
Brooke, 36, also recently announced the birth of her two new kids earlier this month.
The mother claimed her daughter stopped talking to her when she got into a fight with the wrestling legend eight years ago.
"I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too," she sobbed, adding that she maintains a relationship with her son, Nick Hogan, 34. "He’s still such a good boy."
"I have to be honest about what I went through in my marriage... and what it entailed and what it [has] caused over the years," Linda shared.
"He’s a complete liar. He’s a s-- addict... Yet he marches on," she continued, referring to how the father-of-two is still working and promotes Real American Beer like nothing is wrong. "Such a hero, right? Not."
The wrestler's ex-wife claimed she had given her ex-husband "more opportunities to come back" and reconcile their family, but he's "disappointed" her every time.
"It’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad," she cried on camera. "Somebody please explain that… I do love living alone. I don’t ever want to be married again after him, trust me."
Hulk and Linda tied the knot in 1983, and the latter filed for divorce in 2007 when the retired athlete allegedly had an affair with Brooke’s best friend. They ended up finalizing their divorce in 2009.
Later that year, the ex-WWE star released a memoir, My Life Outside the Ring, where he claimed he never cheated on his wife.
As OK! previously reported, Hulk has made a number of public appearances recently in support of President Donald Trump and is pushing for a pivotal role within the new administration, claiming he discussed heading up a "Physical Fitness Council" with the business mogul.
The former WWE fighter spilled, "My president said, 'You know something, you'd be great to run the President's Council on Physical Fitness.'"
Hulk, who lauded Trump while acting as a guest speaker at his Madison Square Garden rally before the 2024 election, also claimed he discussed the subject of "nutrition" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who Trump appointed as Health Secretary.