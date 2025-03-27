Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Sobs as She Blames 'Liar' Ex-Husband Over Her Estranged Relationship With Daughter Brooke

"Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn’t tell us," she revealed, referring to her daughter’s private wedding to hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022.

Brooke, 36, also recently announced the birth of her two new kids earlier this month.

The mother claimed her daughter stopped talking to her when she got into a fight with the wrestling legend eight years ago.

"I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too," she sobbed, adding that she maintains a relationship with her son, Nick Hogan, 34. "He’s still such a good boy."