Family Feud Explodes: Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Threatens Legal Action Against Her 'Narcissist' Daughter Brooke in Scathing Post
Things are getting messy between the Hogan family.
After Brooke Hogan claimed she was "mentally and physically abused" during her childhood, her mom, Linda Hogan, clapped back at the accusations.
"Seems narcissism runs deep in this family. Brooke is a narcissist just like her dad ..going out .. spewing lies to everyone and I’m supposed to defend my truth against that. I’m not about to do that… it seems to me that she doesn’t want the truth being revealed to her new husband and his family about who she was and things in her past! I think I spanked Brooke once yeah I called her a couple couple of names, by no means ever treated her the way she’s painting it," she wrote via Facebook on Friday, March 28.
"They had cell phones. She could’ve posted horrible things about me back when all of this was supposedly happening, but nothing she didn’t because nothing was happening, but when she took her dad‘s side after the divorce and wrote the wonderful Mom song, and went to all the tabloids because Terry was using her as a tool.. her memory is completely skewed about the treatment that she received growing up in our household, and you can talk to anyone. You can ask anybody you can ask Terry .. that none of the stuff ever happened. It’s her angle to keep her family away from her now, revealing who she used to be after drinking a half a bottle of vodka. She was so drunk she broke my collarbone and cut my lip and insisted everyone take her to the hospital because she was poisoned and she wasn’t. She was just drunk… there’s many stories like that. I’m not gonna go on, but I’m not gonna defend myself against these ridiculous allegations. I’ll do that in court if she keeps it up," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Linda took to Instagram in late March to share the estrangement started eight years ago after she had a falling out with her ex.
"I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too," Linda said about Brooke, noting she's still close her son, Nick Hogan, 34. "He’s still such a good boy."
She then called Hulk a “complete liar” and a “s-- addict,” saying he left her traumatized.
"It’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad," she said. “I don’t ever want to be married again after him, trust me."
The GLOW alum posted a lengthy statement on social media, clapping back at her mom.
“I try very hard to ignore issues surrounding my family, in hopes I might have peace in my life,” she began. “Sadly, l've intentionally made myself smaller in my professional career in music and TV; simply to dodge the public negativity surrounding my family that has continuously and relentlessly overshadowed anything I do.”
“There was a recent video posted by my mother that was concerning enough for people to send to me, which has made me feel the need to address the tip of a very large iceberg that is my immediate family. What little I am addressing does not even scratch the surface of what I've dealt with my entire life,” Brooke explained.