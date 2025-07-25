Hulk Hogan's Wife Sky Daily 'Wasn't Ready' for WWE Legend to Die: 'My Heart Is in Pieces'
Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, was left in shambles after the WWE legend's sad death on Thursday, July 24.
The famed athlete's spouse took to Instagram on Friday, July 25, to break silence just one day after Hogan lost his life at age 71.
"I wasn’t ready for this…and my heart is in pieces," Daily expressed.
Hulk Hogan's Wife Thought They 'Had More Time'
Admitting Hogan had "been dealing with some health issues," Daily said she "truly believed we would overcome them."
"I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time," she admitted. "This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."
WWE Star's Wife Breaks Silence After 'Sudden' Death
Daily —who tied the knot with Hogan in 2023 — continued: "Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him."
"He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home. Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality," Daily concluded.
Hulk Hogan Dead at 71
Hogan's death was revealed on Thursday morning after paramedics were called to his home for what operators said was "cardiac arrest."
The Clearwater Police Department informed RadarOnline.com that officers and personnel from the fire department "responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach."
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the message explained.
Video footage later went viral on social media of an EMT giving Hogan chest compressions as he was carried out of his home via stretcher and transported into an ambulance.
Inside Hulk Hogan's Health Woes
Hogan and his wife appeared to downplay the medical issues the professional wrestler was facing prior to his passing, as they denied rumors he was on his "deathbed" after undergoing surgery on his neck in May.
The WWE Hall of Famer did shed light on his health woes during an interview with Logan Paul last year, however, revealing he'd had 25 surgeries in the past decade — 10 of which were for his back.
"Nobody told me this gimmick stuff was fake. I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything," he confessed. "But at the end of the day, the equipment back in the day when I started wrestling in '77 was a little different than the rings and stuff you guys are working in now."
"Andre used to tell me, ‘Boss, don’t fall down. You won’t get back up.’ It was like a 22-foot boxing ring that had lumps in it, boards sticking up — it was horrible," he recalled.