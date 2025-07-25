Hulk Hogan's Wife Sky Daily 'Wasn't Ready' for WWE Legend to Die: 'My Heart Is in Pieces'

Hogan's death was revealed on Thursday morning after paramedics were called to his home for what operators said was "cardiac arrest."

The Clearwater Police Department informed RadarOnline.com that officers and personnel from the fire department "responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach."

"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the message explained.

Video footage later went viral on social media of an EMT giving Hogan chest compressions as he was carried out of his home via stretcher and transported into an ambulance.