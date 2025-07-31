or
Hulk Hogan's Shocking Leukemia Battle Exposed as WWE Star's Cause of Death Is Revealed

Hulk Hogan suddenly passed away on July 24.

July 31 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Hulk Hogan's cause of death has been revealed after he passed away on Thursday, July 24, at age 71.

In a new report, it was revealed the WWE star died from acute myocardial infarction, which is more commonly known as a heart attack.

In addition, medical records from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center showed he had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a type of cancer.

Hulk Hogan Secretly Battled Cancer

Hulk Hogan privately battled cancer before he died on July 24 at age 71.

The star, whose real name was Tony Bollea, never publicly revealed his cancer battle. His manner of death was ruled natural.

The medical examiner's office also told the outlet, "I am not aware when Mr. Bollea will be cremated, only that we received a request for cremation approval."

The athlete's cause of death was from a heart attack, and it was ruled natural.

As OK! reported, medics rushed to Hogan's Florida home on the morning of July 24 due to someone going into "cardiac arrest."

The athlete received chest compressions on site and was seen on a stretcher, with the ambulance taking him "to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," Clearwater Police Department stated.

The Athlete Was 'Doing Great' 2 Days Before His Death

Hulk Hogan

Hogan and his ex-wife Linda Hogan welcomed two children together during their marriage.

The dad-of-two sparked health concerns in May when he underwent surgery on his neck, but gossip about him being on his deathbed were denied.

Just two days before his sudden passing, Hogan's pal Jimmy Heart tweeted, "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with [son] Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"

The Star's Loved Ones Honor Him on Social Media

Hogan's widow, Sky Daily, called his death 'impossible to process.'

The star's widow, Sky Daily, mourned her loss via a social media post the day after his passing.

"I wasn’t ready for this…and my heart is in pieces," she confessed. "He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."

"Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all," she added. "You meant everything to him."

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, insisted their 'bond was never broken' despite their 'disagreements.'

The famous wrestler also received tributes on social media from ex-wife Linda Hogan and their son, Nick.

His and Linda's daughter, Brooke, also honored her father despite their rocky relationship, which she said stemmed from "respectful disagreements," not a "big fight."

"My dad's blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments," she wrote on Instagram. "We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes."

"I am so grateful that I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens," Brooked noted. "We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together."

