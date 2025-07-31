Hulk Hogan's Shocking Leukemia Battle Exposed as WWE Star's Cause of Death Is Revealed

Hulk Hogan's cause of death has been revealed after he passed away on Thursday, July 24, at age 71.

In a new report, it was revealed the WWE star died from acute myocardial infarction, which is more commonly known as a heart attack.

In addition, medical records from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center showed he had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a type of cancer.