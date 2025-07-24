How Did WWE Star Hulk Hogan Die? Inside the Professional Wrestler's Cause of Death
Hulk Hogan’s death has shaken the wrestling world, leaving fans mourning the loss of one of the sport’s most iconic legends.
As the tributes pour in, many are left wondering what happened to WWE star and what his official cause of death is.
How Did Hulk Hogan Die?
Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, died on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a medical emergency early that morning at his home in Clearwater, Fla.
Paramedics attempted to save the wrestling icon as he went into “cardiac arrest,” but he died despite their best efforts, according to TMZ. Hogan was transported by ambulance to Mortan Plant Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
What Is Hulk Hogan’s Official Cause of Death?
Hogan’s official cause of death has yet to be revealed.
Just one month before his death, the wrestler raised health concerns after being hospitalized in June for complications stemming from neck surgery he underwent in May.
Speculation about the former pro wrestler’s condition intensified after YouTuber Bubba The Love Sponge claimed on June 18 during a livestream that Hogan was “in the hospital” and “might not make it.”
Later that day, a rep for Hogan told a news outlet that fans had “no reason to panic,” explaining that while the athlete was experiencing back issues, his neck surgery had “been successful.”
Hulk Hogan Boasted More Than 25 Surgeries in His Lifetime
Over the past decade, Hogan revealed he underwent at least 25 surgeries to address injuries from his time in the ring, including 10 back operations, as well as procedures on both knees and hips.
“I’ve had like 25 surgeries in the last ten years. 10 of them were back surgeries," he told host Jake Paul on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast in September 2024. “I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything.”
Hulk Hogan Revealed Battle With Prescription Drugs
In 2023, the WWE star opened about his vicious cycle” with prescription painkillers, comparing himself to “a dog chasing a bone.”
“I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription,” the Hogan Knows Best star admitted in a 2023 interview. “I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure twenty-five procedures.”
“There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function,” he continued. “When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months.” Hogan said he eventually transitioned to CBD to aid in his physical rehabilitation.