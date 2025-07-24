How Did WWE Star Hulk Hogan Die? Inside the Professional Wrestler's Cause of Death

Hogan’s official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Just one month before his death, the wrestler raised health concerns after being hospitalized in June for complications stemming from neck surgery he underwent in May.

Speculation about the former pro wrestler’s condition intensified after YouTuber Bubba The Love Sponge claimed on June 18 during a livestream that Hogan was “in the hospital” and “might not make it.”

Later that day, a rep for Hogan told a news outlet that fans had “no reason to panic,” explaining that while the athlete was experiencing back issues, his neck surgery had “been successful.”