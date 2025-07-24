or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Hulk Hogan
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

How Did WWE Star Hulk Hogan Die? Inside the Professional Wrestler's Cause of Death

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan’s death shook the wrestling world on July 24, with many left wondering what happened to WWE star and what his official cause of death is.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan’s death has shaken the wrestling world, leaving fans mourning the loss of one of the sport’s most iconic legends.

As the tributes pour in, many are left wondering what happened to WWE star and what his official cause of death is.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Hulk Hogan Die?

image of Hulk Hogan died on July 24, after medical professional responded to a 'cardiac arrest' at his Florida home.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan died on July 24, after medical professional responded to a 'cardiac arrest' at his Florida home.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, died on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a medical emergency early that morning at his home in Clearwater, Fla.

Paramedics attempted to save the wrestling icon as he went into “cardiac arrest,” but he died despite their best efforts, according to TMZ. Hogan was transported by ambulance to Mortan Plant Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Hulk Hogan’s Official Cause of Death?

image of Hulk Hogan's cause of death has yet to revealed.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan's cause of death has yet to revealed.

Hogan’s official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Just one month before his death, the wrestler raised health concerns after being hospitalized in June for complications stemming from neck surgery he underwent in May.

Speculation about the former pro wrestler’s condition intensified after YouTuber Bubba The Love Sponge claimed on June 18 during a livestream that Hogan was “in the hospital” and “might not make it.”

Later that day, a rep for Hogan told a news outlet that fans had “no reason to panic,” explaining that while the athlete was experiencing back issues, his neck surgery had “been successful.”

MORE ON:
Hulk Hogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hulk Hogan Boasted More Than 25 Surgeries in His Lifetime

image of Hulk Hogan underwent at least 25 surgeries in the last decade.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan underwent at least 25 surgeries in the last decade.

Over the past decade, Hogan revealed he underwent at least 25 surgeries to address injuries from his time in the ring, including 10 back operations, as well as procedures on both knees and hips.

“I’ve had like 25 surgeries in the last ten years. 10 of them were back surgeries," he told host Jake Paul on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast in September 2024. “I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything.”

Hulk Hogan Revealed Battle With Prescription Drugs

image of Hulk Hogan opened up about his battle with prescription drugs.
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan opened up about his battle with prescription drugs.

In 2023, the WWE star opened about his vicious cycle” with prescription painkillers, comparing himself to “a dog chasing a bone.”

“I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription,” the Hogan Knows Best star admitted in a 2023 interview. “I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure twenty-five procedures.”

“There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function,” he continued. “When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months.” Hogan said he eventually transitioned to CBD to aid in his physical rehabilitation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.