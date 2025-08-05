or
Brooke Hogan 'Suspicious' of Father Hulk Hogan's Death, Claims He Had 'No History' of Cancer

Brooke Hogan has questions surrounding the 'suspicious' circumstances of Hulk Hogan’s death and challenged his doctor's signing off on a death certificate.

Aug. 5 2025, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Brooke Hogan has questions surrounding the “suspicious” circumstances of her father Hulk Hogan’s death.

The Hogan Knows Best alum, 37, addressed her concerns about her late father while speaking on Bubba the Love Sponge’s radio show on Tuesday, August 5.

Brooke Hogan Questioned Her Father's Death

During the conversation, Brooke contested Hulk’s leukemia diagnosis as she had personally been by the WWE wrestler’s side throughout his countless surgeries and looked over his bloodwork. The reality TV alum questioned why doctors didn’t discover the condition sooner.

In addition, she challenged the validity of Hulk’s personal doctor signing off a death certificate without a medical examiner performing an autopsy.

Brooke Hogan Said Hulk Hogan's Death Was 'Suspicious'

According to Brooke, the sudden leukemia diagnosis and absence of an autopsy didn’t add up. The “About Us” singer was shocked that a surgeon would proceed with the operation without thoroughly investigating the cancer.

Hulk died on July 24 at the age of 71 after emergency medics were called to his Clearwater, Fla., home following reports that he was experiencing cardiac arrest. The former professional athlete received chest compressions onsite and was transported "to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the Clearwater Police Department stated.

Brooke Hogan Addressed Estrangement From Hulk Hogan

The wrestler's cause of death was later confirmed as acute myocardial infarction, which is more commonly known as a heart attack.

Hulk’s daughter spoke out about her father’s passing five days after his death, as she felt it was "necessary to clear a few things up" about their estrangement.

“We never had a ‘big fight.’ My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls that no one will ever hear, know or understand,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business.”

Brooke Hogan Distanced Herself From Hulk Hogan

The Florida native explained that she distanced herself from her father the last two years “to step away and protect” her heart.

“My husband stayed open, quietly reaching out to my dad without me knowing, trying to find a safe way back in for me,” she continued. “After my father passed, I read those messages, some answered, some ignored … but all of them broke my heart.”

