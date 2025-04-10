Brooke Shields, 59, Stuns in Tiny Shorts at New York Event After Flaunting Bikini Body on Vacation: Photos

Brooke Shields bared her toned legs in a pair of short shorts at a New York Event.

The Blue Lagoon actress hit the red carpet at AMC Networks Upfront Content Showcase on Wednesday, April 9, in a tiny pair of sparkly shorts that flaunted her long legs.

Shields paired her shimmery bottoms with a black mesh shirt, blazer, clutch and heeled boots as she posed for photographers.

Nearly 2,000 people commented on an Instagram video posted by People of her "smizing" for the cameras at the AMC event in New York.

"I don't think I've ever had legs that nice even when I was 16 years old," one person wrote, while another deemed her "60 and fabulous."

Others, however, criticized the actress' appearance and speculated that she took a weight loss drug.

"Another OZEMPIC CELEB," one user said. Others credited her look to plastic surgery, declaring how "the face does not match the legs."