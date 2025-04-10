or
Brooke Shields, 59, Stuns in Tiny Shorts at New York Event After Flaunting Bikini Body on Vacation: Photos

Photo of Brooke Shields
Source: @brookeshields/Instagram

Brooke Shields bared her toned legs in a pair of short shorts at a New York Event.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Brooke Shields, 59, still serves legs for days.

The Blue Lagoon actress hit the red carpet at AMC Networks Upfront Content Showcase on Wednesday, April 9, in a tiny pair of sparkly shorts that flaunted her long legs.

brooke shields tiny shorts photos
Source: MEGA

Shields paired her shimmery bottoms with a black mesh shirt, blazer, clutch and heeled boots as she posed for photographers.

Nearly 2,000 people commented on an Instagram video posted by People of her "smizing" for the cameras at the AMC event in New York.

"I don't think I've ever had legs that nice even when I was 16 years old," one person wrote, while another deemed her "60 and fabulous."

Others, however, criticized the actress' appearance and speculated that she took a weight loss drug.

"Another OZEMPIC CELEB," one user said. Others credited her look to plastic surgery, declaring how "the face does not match the legs."

brooke shields bikini pics bahamas toned stomach
Source: @brookeshields/Instagram

Brooke Shields recently showed off her bikini body on a trip to The Bahamas.

The model's leggy display came just one day after she showed off her toned physique on a vacation to The Bahamas. She laid on the sand in a Tuesday, April 8, Instagram post, donned in a black-and-white bikini as her beach hair blew in the wind and a dog sat by her side.

Brooke Shields

brooke shields bikini pics bahamas toned stomach
Source: @brookeshields/Instagram

Fans are speculating on social media that Brooke Shields took Ozempic.

Shields previously admitted to getting botox, but a facelift is off limits.

"I'm afraid at this point to do it," she told Allure in June 2024. "But I can't say don't, because that's not fair if it's available. I think when it starts too young, that’s different. When my girls say, 'Oh, mom, what do you think about lip filler?' I'm like, 'I will divorce you.'"

The Pretty Baby actress added that her mother got her first full facelift when she was 40.

"When she was on her deathbed [at 79], she did look 65, 70. Now I don't know what good that does her because she died. Maybe she felt better?" she questioned.

brooke shields bikini pics bahamas toned stomach
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields revealed a v------ rejuvenation procedure she got without her consent.

Shields also admitted in January that she had l---- reduction surgery when she was in her 40s due to discomfort in her private area. She was shocked to find out afterward that her surgeon also gave her a "bonus" v------ rejuvenation procedure without her prior approval.

"I’d be lying if I said I’m not embarrassed to share this very intimate information," she wrote in her memoir Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, which released in January. "But, if we are to change the way we approach and talk about women's health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues."

She expressed how the "twofer" felt like an invasion of privacy, even a "rape of some kind."

"Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there," she stressed.

