Brooke Shields Claims Plastic Surgeon Performed 'Irreversible' Procedure on Her Private Parts Without Consent: 'It Felt Like Such an Invasion'

This comes nearly two years after Shields detailed being sexually assaulted by an unnamed film executive shortly after she graduated from college. She said they'd gone to dinner together to discuss career opportunities and then went back to his hotel room so she could wait for a cab.

"The door opens, the person comes out naked ... and he's right on me. Just, like, wrestling. I just absolutely froze," she said in her 2023 docuseries. "I thought one 'No' should've been enough, and I just thought, 'Stay alive and get out.' I just shut it out."

"I wanted to erase the whole thing from my mind and body and just keep on the path I was on," The Blue Lagoon star shared. "The system had never once come to help me. So I just had to get stronger on my own."