or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brooke Shields
OK LogoNEWS

Brooke Shields Claims Plastic Surgeon Performed 'Irreversible' Procedure on Her Private Parts Without Consent: 'It Felt Like Such an Invasion'

Photo of Brook Shields
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields' memoir is set to be released on January 14.

By:

Jan. 8 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brooke Shields revealed she experienced a trauma at the hands of a plastic surgeon while promoting her upcoming memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman.

The Pretty Baby actress explained that the issue began when her gynecologist suggested a surgical reduction of her labia after years of suffering discomfort and bleeding from chafing.

Article continues below advertisement
brooke shields surgeon did irreversible procedure without consent
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields claimed a doctor did a medical procedure on her without her consent.

Article continues below advertisement

"Of course, it’s not covered by insurance because it’s considered cosmetic, which is very interesting," she noted. "The last time I did check, I did not want to be a p--- star."

She agreed and eventually had the procedure done with a male Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. However, she was shocked during a post-op appointment when he told her he "threw in a little bonus" procedure — vaginal rejuvenation, which tightens the muscles and tissue in the area.

Article continues below advertisement
brooke shields surgeon did irreversible procedure without consent
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields said her doctor 'proudly explained' that he'd given her the 'bonus' procedure.

Article continues below advertisement

"It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind," she continued, noting her doctor "legitimately proudly explained to me that he, you know, threw in a little twofer."

"Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there," Shields added.

MORE ON:
Brooke Shields

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
brooke shields surgeon did irreversible procedure without consent
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields said the procedure was 'irreversible.'

Article continues below advertisement

In an excerpt of her book talking about the unwanted and "irreversible" medical procedure, Shields admitted: "I'd be lying if I said I’m not embarrassed to share this very intimate information. But, if we are to change the way we approach and talk about women’s health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues. Shame is no longer an option."

Article continues below advertisement
brooke shields surgeon did irreversible procedure without consent
Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields released a documentary on her life in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes nearly two years after Shields detailed being sexually assaulted by an unnamed film executive shortly after she graduated from college. She said they'd gone to dinner together to discuss career opportunities and then went back to his hotel room so she could wait for a cab.

"The door opens, the person comes out naked ... and he's right on me. Just, like, wrestling. I just absolutely froze," she said in her 2023 docuseries. "I thought one 'No' should've been enough, and I just thought, 'Stay alive and get out.' I just shut it out."

"I wanted to erase the whole thing from my mind and body and just keep on the path I was on," The Blue Lagoon star shared. "The system had never once come to help me. So I just had to get stronger on my own."

Shields spoke with Us Weekly on her surgery.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.