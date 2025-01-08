Brooke Shields Claims Plastic Surgeon Performed 'Irreversible' Procedure on Her Private Parts Without Consent: 'It Felt Like Such an Invasion'
Brooke Shields revealed she experienced a trauma at the hands of a plastic surgeon while promoting her upcoming memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman.
The Pretty Baby actress explained that the issue began when her gynecologist suggested a surgical reduction of her labia after years of suffering discomfort and bleeding from chafing.
"Of course, it’s not covered by insurance because it’s considered cosmetic, which is very interesting," she noted. "The last time I did check, I did not want to be a p--- star."
She agreed and eventually had the procedure done with a male Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. However, she was shocked during a post-op appointment when he told her he "threw in a little bonus" procedure — vaginal rejuvenation, which tightens the muscles and tissue in the area.
"It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind," she continued, noting her doctor "legitimately proudly explained to me that he, you know, threw in a little twofer."
"Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there," Shields added.
In an excerpt of her book talking about the unwanted and "irreversible" medical procedure, Shields admitted: "I'd be lying if I said I’m not embarrassed to share this very intimate information. But, if we are to change the way we approach and talk about women’s health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues. Shame is no longer an option."
This comes nearly two years after Shields detailed being sexually assaulted by an unnamed film executive shortly after she graduated from college. She said they'd gone to dinner together to discuss career opportunities and then went back to his hotel room so she could wait for a cab.
"The door opens, the person comes out naked ... and he's right on me. Just, like, wrestling. I just absolutely froze," she said in her 2023 docuseries. "I thought one 'No' should've been enough, and I just thought, 'Stay alive and get out.' I just shut it out."
"I wanted to erase the whole thing from my mind and body and just keep on the path I was on," The Blue Lagoon star shared. "The system had never once come to help me. So I just had to get stronger on my own."
