Brooke Shields Fans Rave Over Her 'Incredible' Bikini Body After Actress, 59, Posts Family Vacation Photos
Brooke Shields welcomed in the New Year with a family vacation.
On Tuesday, January 7, the actress shared a few photos from her trip, including several shots where she showed off her enviable body in a brown bikini and straw hat.
"The best new year's trip 🏝️," she captioned the upload, which also featured her and husband Chris Henchy's two daughters, Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18.
"Back to work… book comes out next week!!!" she added, referring to her upcoming tome, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman.
"What a beautiful trifecta!" Chelsea Handler raved in the comments section of the post of the three ladies, while one fan wrote, "Gurl, you are FIT!!"
"Someone’s redefining what 60 could look like!" noted another supporter.
The actress' book touches on empowering middle-aged women to choose their own destinies and be confident despite the negative outlook most people have on aging.
"The fact that I’m 59 and I’m called ‘aged’ doesn’t feel right to me. I hope the trend is for us to still want to feel our best and look our best, rather than chase something that’s unreal and unfair to put ourselves through," the mom-of-two explained in a recent interview with Real Simple.
One of the things Shields struggles with the most is that people still think of her as the young star who first hit the Hollywood scene in the '80s.
"People imprint onto me what they remember from a certain era of my life, and they’re attached to that. By virtue of that fact, I’m a disappointment as an older person," the Blue Lagoon lead shared.
Shields recalled an incident in which after she told a man she was 58, "he stopped in his tracks and said, 'You really shouldn’t have told me that.' And I thought, Wow. He wasn’t being mean; it was just his honest reaction. "
"And while I’m not comparing myself to the likes of Marilyn Monroe, she died as Marilyn Monroe," the star pointed out. "If we saw her as a 70-year-old woman, we’d probably be like, Oh, she’s no longer Marilyn Monroe. There’s something that happens to the human psyche with a face we’ve gotten attached to for some reason."
"The more I talked to women who are over 40, the more I realized that part of chasing youth is not just for themselves, but for other people," the brunette beauty continued. "It’s for partners, it’s for the way you’re looked at in public, and it’s a dangerous, slippery slope. We’re not allowed to just grow and experience our life and be OK with it."