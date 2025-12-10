Brooke Shields Admits It's 'Hard to Say It Was Love at First Sight' With Husband Chris Henchy

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Shields had a hard time opening herself up to a man in her second marriage. During the Wednesday, December 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the actress, 60, revealed that falling in love again wasn’t like she expected. Host Jenna Bush Hager asked if there was a moment when she knew Chris Henchy was The One, but Shields admitted it’s “hard to say.”



Source: MEGA Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy have been married since 2001.

“I remember first meeting him in the gym. I was not working out, but I had this new dog that I had gotten, and she wandered off, and he brought her back to me,” she recounted of her husband of 24 years. “The minute he started talking, even though it was only about the dog, I thought, ‘Oh, this is a unique, good human being, and he’s tall, and he’s attractive, but he’s also really funny.’ There was something that happened.” Shields reiterated that it’s “hard to say” whether it was “love at first sight” because she had “already been married” to Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999. “But there was a definite, immediate moment of, ‘Oh, this is a special person,’” she confirmed. Bush Hager asked what it was about Henchy that caught her eye. “[He was] grounded, unaffected by anything superficial, and God, funny. Just funny. And I need funny,” she replied.



Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager have been married since 2008.

The film star pointed out how the idea of “love at first” sight isn’t solely reserved for romantic relationships. “It can happen with just people. You meet them immediately and you know, ‘Oh, I can be this person’s friend,’” she explained. “The older you get, trust me, the quicker that happens. You’re like, ‘Yes, no, uh uh.’”



How Did Jenna Bush Hager Fall in Love With Henry Hager?

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Brooke Shields guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Bush Hager went on to recall the moment she realized her husband, Henry Hager, was special. “It was freezing, and we were walking on the streets, and I had taken him to buy new pants because his pants were too short,” the media personality said. “I remember the newscaster saying it was one of the coldest winters on record. I was walking with him and I was like, ‘But it doesn’t seem cold.’ There’s some sort of flush. He’s so cute, I don’t even feel the cold.” Jenna and Henry have been married since 2008 and share three children. Meanwhile, Brooke and Chris wed in 2001 and have two daughters.

Brooke Shields Loves 'Not Talking' to Her Husband

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Brooke Shields loves how 'funny' her husband is.