12 Celebrities Who Got Pregnant After 40: Kourtney Kardashian, Salma Hayek and More
Annette Bening
Annette Bening started her family immediately after her first date with the then-legendary bachelor Warren Beatty. The duo, who have four kids, welcomed their youngest — Ella — born on April 8, 2000, when the American Beauty star was 42.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy welcomed their second child, Grier Hammond, in April 2006. The Pretty Baby actress, who was 40 when she gave birth to her youngest child, suffered from postpartum depression, just like what she went through when her first daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, arrived in 2003.
Celine Dion
At 41, Celine Dion became pregnant again with René Angélil's twins — Eddy and Nelson — after undergoing several rounds of fertility treatment. (Rene-Charles was born in 2001.)
Before she was able to adjust to being a mother again, she told Gala that raising her twins was not easy at all.
"One moment, tremendous happiness; the next, fatigue sets in, and I cried for no reason, and then that took care of itself," she shared. "It's for things like that after having a baby that mothers really need emotional support."
Christie Brinkley
In 1998, the then-44-year-old model Christie Brinkley gave birth to her third child, Sailor Lee. Her daughter's arrival truly delighted her as she and Peter Cook suffered miscarriages before they were able to have another baby using IVF.
As a proud mom, Brinkley told Us Weekly that she wanted her children to find their own path.
"It's really about trying to listen to what's going on in their lives and support whatever passion they have going on," she said. "If I want to drop a few words of advice, [I will] surround it [and] cushion it with lots of love, and then get it in there."
Eva Mendes
On April 29, 2016, Eva Mendes delivered her and Ryan Gosling's daughter, Amada Lee Gosling, in Santa Monica, Calif. While speaking to Latina magazine, she shared what her babies' names mean.
"My grandmother's name is Amada, and Esmeralda Amada is the name of our oldest," the Ghost Rider actress revealed. "We had a few names picked out for our new baby, and when she was born, we didn't feel like those names were her. We came up with a few more, even that morning, and tried them out. We were like, 'What about Viviana?' But we just kept going back to Amada."
They reportedly reuse names in "true Latin fashion," so they continued what they started and named their second baby using her grandmother's name again.
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani was 44 while her then-husband, Gavin Rossdale, was 48 when their third child, Apollo Bowie Flynn, was born. According to The Voice judge, her child was a "miracle baby" who put her "in a whole new spiritual place."
Although she has since started a new married life with Blake Shelton, Stefani hasn't revealed if they want to expand their family.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry joined the club when she confirmed her first pregnancy at 41 years old. She officially became a mom to two children when her son, Maceo, was born when she was 47.
Speaking about her geriatric pregnancy, she told Ellen DeGeneres how surprised she was when she found out she was expecting again.
"I was, you know, on my way-this is probably way TMI — but I was really, you know, kind of premenopausal. So, to have this happen was a huge," the Extant actress said.
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt welcomed her only child, Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan, in March 2004 when she was 40. Her motherhood and past wish to have a daughter inspired her to write the film Then She Found Me.
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank welcomed bundles of joy with her husband, Philip Schneider, at 48. She shared the news through an Instagram post, which featured a photo of herself holding the babies while watching the sunset.
Before giving birth, she opened up about how pregnancy is tough.
"I feel like women are superheroes," the actress said during her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!'"
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her first baby with Travis Barker months after turning 44 years old. The birth certificate, obtained by The Blast, showed that the couple named their child Rocky Thirteen Barker.
Madonna
Madonna waited years before having her second biological child, Rocco, when she was 42. The proud mom celebrated his 23rd birthday in August with a heartfelt message on Instagram.
"You have made me worry — possibly more than any other person on the planet," part of her message read. "But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist!"
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek did not have an easy pregnancy at 41, as she dealt with gestational diabetes while waiting for her daughter's arrival. But on September 21, 2007, she officially held her happy and healthy child, Valentina.
"I think I'm a better mother because I had her later," Salma told Town & Country. "But I do get tired. I'm not going to lie."