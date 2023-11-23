12 Celebrities Who Got Pregnant After 40: Kourtney Kardashian, Salma Hayek and More

At 41, Celine Dion became pregnant again with René Angélil's twins — Eddy and Nelson — after undergoing several rounds of fertility treatment. (Rene-Charles was born in 2001.)

Before she was able to adjust to being a mother again, she told Gala that raising her twins was not easy at all.

"One moment, tremendous happiness; the next, fatigue sets in, and I cried for no reason, and then that took care of itself," she shared. "It's for things like that after having a baby that mothers really need emotional support."