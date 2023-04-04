Brooke Shields Confesses She Ran 'Butt Naked' From The Room After Losing Virginity To 'Superman' Star Dean Cain: I Felt 'Regret'
Brooke Shields recalled what happened after she lost her virginity to actor Dean Cain.
In her Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields documentary, which is now streaming on Hulu, she said once the deed was finished, she ran "butt naked" from the room.
“I wanted to jump into the personal relationship and the love and the commitment,” she shared. “We had to teach each other about each other.”
However, she now feels “sort of a regret for lost exploration and opportunity to understand my personal sexuality.”
“I feel bad for that girl. She was old enough to own her own body for real. And … just I couldn’t get there at that moment," she explained.
Elsewhere in the documentary, the actress, 57, was criticized by her mother, Teri, for taking sexual jobs when she was just a young girl.
"I didn't feel uncomfortable, nor did I feel embarrassed," she said. "As a model, your job is just to be dressed and put out there, so I didn't have that awareness of my budding puberty. Because I was years away from any of that."
“I think I learned to compartmentalize at such an early age and it was a survival technique," she added.
- Brooke Shields Details Sexual Assault By A Film Executive After College Graduation: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
- 'Tom Cruise Should Stick To Fighting Aliens': Brooke Shields Revisits When She Blasted Actor For Saying She Promoted 'Dangerous' Antidepressants In New Documentary
- From On-Set Outbursts To Manager Madness! Tom Cruise's Biggest Hollywood Tantrums
The film explores the star's relationship with her late mother, but she also revealed she was allegedly raped in her 20s.
“I did not know if or when or if at all I was ever going to bring this up,” she told The Hollywood Reporter prior to the flick's release. “It has taken me many years of therapy to even be able to talk about it. I definitely have worked very hard through it, and I’ve learned to process it. And I’ve come to a place, and we’ve come to a time in our society, where we can talk about these things much more openly.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I wanted to share this story with other men and women who might possibly be struggling or trying to survive this, hoping that at least if I share the incident and the story then it helps others to work through whatever they need to work through,” she continued. “I’m hoping to be that type of an advocate.”