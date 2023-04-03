Brooke Shields Details Sexual Assault By A Film Executive After College Graduation: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'

“I’m amazed that I survived any of it,” the Endless Love actress, 57, hinted in the trailer before the two-part documentary hit Hulu on Monday, April 3.

In the tell-all, Shields alleged she was raped by a man in the industry who she met with to discuss new opportunities after she graduated from Princeton University in 1987.

She claimed the two went out for dinner and that she went back to his hotel room to wait while he called her a cab.