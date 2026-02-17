Brooklyn Beckham Ditches High-Profile Family Event as Family Feud Rages On
Feb. 17 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham made a statement by choosing not to attend his younger brother Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday party.
The festive event was held at The Maine in London on Sunday, February 15, according to a news outlet. Cruz's famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, were present, alongside his other two siblings, Romeo and Harper.
Brooklyn Beckham Skipped Cruz Beckham's 21st Birthday
The Spice Girls singer's parents, Anthony and Jackie Adams, were also present for the special occasion.
During the event, Cruz and his band, The Breakers, reportedly took the stage for a special performance.
Despite their ongoing feud, the musician seemingly offered Brooklyn an olive branch last week, sharing a throwback photo of himself, Romeo and his estranged brother as children. In the adorable snap, Brooklyn had his arms around his younger siblings as they all looked off-frame.
Harper Beckham Sent Love to Brooklyn Beckham
The youngest Beckham also sent love toward Brooklyn on Valentine's Day, sharing a photo with all her siblings in a pool, writing, "I love you all so much words can’t describe it.”
The unrequited messages from the Beckham siblings came one month after Brooklyn boldly declared he had no plans to reconcile with his family.
The statement marked the first time Brooklyn broke his silence on his rumored feud with his family after fans first noticed tension in April 2022.
Brooklyn Beckham Declared He Had No Plans to Reconcile With His Family
"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote in a lengthy statement posted via Instagram on January 19. "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade, but I believe the truth will always come out."
Brooklyn listed various accusations against his family, including allegations that his parents tried to sabotage his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.
Brooklyn Beckham Accused His Parents of Sabotaging His Wedding
"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children," he claimed. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."
Brooklyn also shot down the narrative that he didn't want to attend David's 50th birthday in 2025, claiming they traveled to London for the bash, but in the end, the soccer star "refused" to see him unless Nicola stayed away.
"My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together," he told his followers.