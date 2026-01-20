or
Cruz Beckham Posted Dancing Video Alongside Mom Victoria Weeks Before Brother Brooklyn Claimed She 'Inappropriately' Gyrated on Him at Wedding

composite photos of brooklyn beckham, cruz beckham and mom victoria beckham
Source: mega

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son broke his silence on their family feud on Monday, January 19.

Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham's younger brother Cruz doesn't seem to mind his mother's dance moves.

Just weeks before his eldest sibling slammed her for allegedly gyrating on him at his 2022 wedding to wife Nicola Peltz, the 20-year-old shared a video of himself dancing with mom Victoria Beckham on Instagram.

In the short clip posted on December 29, 2025, the two could be seen boogieing to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll." Clad in a festive Santa hat, Cruz shimmied behind his mom, 51, who wore a form-fitting dress as she cut a rug.

Source: @cruzbeckham/instagram

Cruz Beckham posted a dancing video with his mom over the holidays.

Social Media Reacts to Cruz Beckham Dancing With Mom

image of Cruz Beckham shared a video of himself dancing with his mom on December 29, 2025.
Source: @cruzbeckham/instagram

Cruz Beckham shared a video of himself dancing with his mom on December 29, 2025.

Despite the post being weeks old, social media users flooded the comments section following Brooklyn's explosive statement about his and his wife's nasty feud with his family on Monday, January 19.

One person quipped, "I can imagine how inappropriately she was dancing with Brooklyn at their wedding," while another wrote, "Is this a glimpse into what happened with Brooklyns first dance 👀."

A third added, "Proof she likes to dance inappropriately with her son(s)."

"Instagram knowing exactly what it’s doing pushing this video out today. Literally never seen him on my feed before 😅," commented another.

What Did Brooklyn Beckham Say About Victoria's Dancing?

image of Brooklyn Beckham said his mom 'humiliated' him by dancing 'very inappropriately' on him at his wedding.
Source: @brooklynbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham said his mom 'humiliated' him by dancing 'very inappropriately' on him at his wedding.

Brooklyn, 26, revealed in a lengthy post on his Instagram Story that Victoria "hijacked" his "first dance" with Nicola, 31.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife," he recounted. "But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

The hot-sauce entrepreneur went on to say that he'd never been "more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his "entire life," before adding that he and Nicola renewed their vows in August 2025 to "create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

image of Wedding guests confirmed Brooklyn Beckham's account of what happened.
Source: mega

Wedding guests confirmed Brooklyn Beckham's account of what happened.

Per a news outlet, an eyewitness who attended the wedding confirmed Brooklyn's story on Tuesday, January 20.

"I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth," Stavros Agapiou — who performed at the nuptials alongside DJ Fat Tony — wrote in a since-deleted comment.

Another guest told the same outlet that Victoria "got up on stage and wrapped her arms around Brooklyn" and "nuzzled into his neck."

image of 'She took that moment from Nicola,' the source said of Victoria.
Source: mega

'She took that moment from Nicola,' the source said of Victoria.

The insider added, "She was dancing with him very inappropriately. She took that moment from Nicola, that is the God’s truth."

"Nicola ran out crying," they confessed. "The Beckhams’ side of the room was cheering and the Peltz side was quiet."

