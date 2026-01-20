NEWS Cruz Beckham Posted Dancing Video Alongside Mom Victoria Weeks Before Brother Brooklyn Claimed She 'Inappropriately' Gyrated on Him at Wedding Source: mega David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son broke his silence on their family feud on Monday, January 19. Allie Fasanella Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Brooklyn Beckham's younger brother Cruz doesn't seem to mind his mother's dance moves. Just weeks before his eldest sibling slammed her for allegedly gyrating on him at his 2022 wedding to wife Nicola Peltz, the 20-year-old shared a video of himself dancing with mom Victoria Beckham on Instagram. In the short clip posted on December 29, 2025, the two could be seen boogieing to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll." Clad in a festive Santa hat, Cruz shimmied behind his mom, 51, who wore a form-fitting dress as she cut a rug.

View this post on Instagram Cruz Beckham posted a dancing video with his mom over the holidays.

Social Media Reacts to Cruz Beckham Dancing With Mom

Cruz Beckham shared a video of himself dancing with his mom on December 29, 2025.

Despite the post being weeks old, social media users flooded the comments section following Brooklyn's explosive statement about his and his wife's nasty feud with his family on Monday, January 19. One person quipped, "I can imagine how inappropriately she was dancing with Brooklyn at their wedding," while another wrote, "Is this a glimpse into what happened with Brooklyns first dance 👀." A third added, "Proof she likes to dance inappropriately with her son(s)." "Instagram knowing exactly what it’s doing pushing this video out today. Literally never seen him on my feed before 😅," commented another.

What Did Brooklyn Beckham Say About Victoria's Dancing?

Brooklyn Beckham said his mom 'humiliated' him by dancing 'very inappropriately' on him at his wedding.

Brooklyn, 26, revealed in a lengthy post on his Instagram Story that Victoria "hijacked" his "first dance" with Nicola, 31. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife," he recounted. "But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone." The hot-sauce entrepreneur went on to say that he'd never been "more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his "entire life," before adding that he and Nicola renewed their vows in August 2025 to "create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

Wedding guests confirmed Brooklyn Beckham's account of what happened.

Per a news outlet, an eyewitness who attended the wedding confirmed Brooklyn's story on Tuesday, January 20. "I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth," Stavros Agapiou — who performed at the nuptials alongside DJ Fat Tony — wrote in a since-deleted comment. Another guest told the same outlet that Victoria "got up on stage and wrapped her arms around Brooklyn" and "nuzzled into his neck."

'She took that moment from Nicola,' the source said of Victoria.