Brooklyn Beckham 'Absolutely Furious' Over David and Victoria's Father's Day Post Amid Family Feud

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Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly at odds with his parents after David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Father's Day post. The Beckham family feud seemingly has no resolution in sight, as one drama after another continues to make headlines. Most recently, an insider spoke to The Sun on the matter, sharing that the estranged Beckham son, Brooklyn, is "absolutely furious" with his famous parents after they tagged him on Instagram.

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David and Victoria Beckham's Father's Day Posts Spark Fresh Drama

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham posted photos of their children, including Brooklyn Beckham, on Father's Day.

The former footballer and his designer wife shared heartwarming pictures of their family on Father's Day on their Instagram accounts. Victoria posted a picture of all four of their children with David with the caption, "The best daddy." "Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children, and we love you so much," she continued. David made his own post thanking his wife. In the photo, a young Brooklyn can be seen holding baby Harper Beckham.

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Source: MEGA David Beckham posted an individual photo of him and estranged son Brooklyn Beckham on Father's Day.

He also posted individual photos with all four of his children in the carousel. "Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham For giving me our beautiful family 🩷," David wrote in the caption. Brooklyn, however, is reportedly unhappy about featuring in the posts. "He’s fuming about it," a source told The Sun. "He’s asked them to leave him alone, and they just keep posting him," the source added. They also clarified that Brooklyn's main issue with the posts is that it brings their family feud back into the spotlight again and again. "He wishes they’d leave it and leave him alone," the insider concluded.

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Brooklyn Beckham Accused His Family of Staging Their Reconciliation Efforts

Source: MEGA David Beckham mentioned his children during his speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Earlier this month, the Beckhams made headlines again after David's Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood. While the 51-year-old shut down questions about his family at the ceremony, saying it's a "private matter," he still mentioned his children while giving a speech at the event. Following the event, the former footballer's 14-year-old daughter Harper visited Brooklyn's L.A. home alone to hand-deliver a letter, per Page Six.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham's representatives claimed Harper Beckham's visit to his L.A. home was staged.