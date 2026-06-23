Brooklyn Beckham 'Absolutely Furious' Over David and Victoria's Father's Day Post Amid Family Feud
June 23 2026, Updated 7:39 a.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly at odds with his parents after David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Father's Day post.
The Beckham family feud seemingly has no resolution in sight, as one drama after another continues to make headlines. Most recently, an insider spoke to The Sun on the matter, sharing that the estranged Beckham son, Brooklyn, is "absolutely furious" with his famous parents after they tagged him on Instagram.
David and Victoria Beckham's Father's Day Posts Spark Fresh Drama
The former footballer and his designer wife shared heartwarming pictures of their family on Father's Day on their Instagram accounts.
Victoria posted a picture of all four of their children with David with the caption, "The best daddy."
"Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children, and we love you so much," she continued.
David made his own post thanking his wife. In the photo, a young Brooklyn can be seen holding baby Harper Beckham.
He also posted individual photos with all four of his children in the carousel.
"Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham For giving me our beautiful family 🩷," David wrote in the caption.
Brooklyn, however, is reportedly unhappy about featuring in the posts.
"He’s fuming about it," a source told The Sun.
"He’s asked them to leave him alone, and they just keep posting him," the source added.
They also clarified that Brooklyn's main issue with the posts is that it brings their family feud back into the spotlight again and again. "He wishes they’d leave it and leave him alone," the insider concluded.
- Victoria Beckham Declares Her Love for Son Brooklyn Amid Rumors He and Wife Nicola Peltz Are Feuding With His Family
- Revealed: The 'Heartbreaking' Legal Move David and Victoria Beckham Have Been Forced to Make Every Time They Mention Their Estranged Son Online
- David and Victoria Beckham's Rift With Brooklyn 'Is All About' His Wife Nicola Peltz, Source Claims: 'They Want Their Son Back'
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Brooklyn Beckham Accused His Family of Staging Their Reconciliation Efforts
Earlier this month, the Beckhams made headlines again after David's Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood.
While the 51-year-old shut down questions about his family at the ceremony, saying it's a "private matter," he still mentioned his children while giving a speech at the event.
Following the event, the former footballer's 14-year-old daughter Harper visited Brooklyn's L.A. home alone to hand-deliver a letter, per Page Six.
However, she left immediately without meeting her older brother. The budding chef was reportedly in New York at the time.
After news of Harper's impromptu visit sparked widespread shock online, representatives for Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, told Page Six that the visit was obviously staged.
"That photographers were in place as the letter was hand-delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras," the source said.
Brooklyn previously spoke out about his family feud earlier this year.
"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," he wrote on Instagram, before he said his parents have left him with "no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."
"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he continued. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."